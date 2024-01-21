James Marsden Believes There's Only One Way Jury Duty Season 2 Can Happen

Could there be a second season of Amazon's unexpected hit comedy "Jury Duty"? Perhaps — and here's how star James Marsden thinks that could work. Marsden laid out the conditions for a possible second season of the show at the Emmys, where he was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy for his work on the series. "Not with me, I would imagine, and not with the cast," Marsden mused (per Variety). "Maybe not with jury duty as a backdrop."

So what does this mean for a potential Season 2, considering that Marsden just essentially deleted all of the things that made the first iteration of "Jury Duty" so incredible? That's yet to be determined, but Marsden pointed out that the show was so successful that it's destined for another go-round. "You can't have a show like this hit the zeitgeist like it did and [not do a second season.]," he continued.

It's hard to imagine what other framework could possibly work for another season of something like "Jury Duty," which is undoubtedly one of the most unique concepts in recent memory. Why is that? "Jury Duty" was an enormous leap of faith — and it feels somewhat unlikely that lightning could possibly strike twice.