Fighter: Why India's Top Gun-Style Blockbuster Is So Controversial

Over the last few years, Indian films have seen significant growth on an international level. The country's cinema offerings become staples at local multiplexes, compelling viewers from different backgrounds to check out major blockbusters like the Oscar-winning "RRR" and the uber-controversial flick "Animal." Beyond critical acclaim, Indian films continue to make a killing stateside — the spy epic "Pathaan" and the Shah Rukh Khan-starring "Jawan" made over $15 million last year. There's a rising and raging market for Indian cinema domestically, and the name on top of everyone's lips this year is the Siddharth Anand-directed "Fighter."

"Fighter" is a "Top Gun"-like film that focuses on the trials and tribulations of the Indian Air Force. The pic is no doubt influenced by the Tom Cruise-starring epic, but it's by no means a "Top Gun" rip-off or remake, as it actively tries to forge its own identity. And in doing so, the film has been controversial to some.

In the Hindi pic, which stars superstar Hrithik Roshan, the Indian Air Force squares off against the Pakistani Air Force and a fictional Pakistan-based terrorist group. Many, including The Guardian, have labeled the blockbuster as "patriotic propaganda," which has led to a wide-ranging discussion about the film's iffy politics and agenda. The film was notably banned in Gulf countries, which have always been a key market for Bollywood films. Both stateside and in India, "Fighter" has received polarizing reviews, with some praising Anand's bold take, while others have criticized the pic for not bringing anything new to the table. Then, there's the film's awkward box office numbers, suggesting that the "blockbuster" isn't really the financial hit that many are labeling it as.