Top Gun: The True Story Behind The Film's Real-Life Inspiration Explained

The action movie genre used to simply have two choices: Westerns or military-inspired films. Eventually, cop movies and martial arts flicks started gaining popularity, and the fads began changing. But that didn't stop the '80s from pumping out some tremendous military-inspired films that still hold up to this day. "Platoon," "Hamburger Hill," and "Full Metal Jacket" all quenched the thirst for military action. But none of them put a mark on our cultural collective psyche the way "Top Gun" did. And what makes it even more intriguing still today is that there is an element of truth behind the film.

Now, we're not saying that Tom Cruise portrayed a real-life fighter pilot with the kind of ego that writes checks his body can't cash, but there is an actual school at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego County dedicated to pumping out the best of the best the Navy has to offer in the skies. So even if Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise), Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), and Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer) unfortunately aren't real people, we can take solace in knowing that they are placeholders for the real-life fighter pilots that are gunning for the top spot in the Navy.

A 1983 California Magazine article (via Top Gun Bio) took a deep dive into the life and times of two crewmembers living the life Maverick and Goose did on screen. The piece, titled "Top Guns," gives a real-life glimpse into the daily routine and the mindset of two men who inspired the characters from the movie and possess an honest-to-God need for speed.