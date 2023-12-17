Animal (2023): Why The Controversial Bollywood Movie Is Getting Destroyed By Critics
Critics and the internet are tearing apart "Animal," one of the most controversial Bollywood films released in recent memory.
If you've been on social media over the last few weeks, chances are you've heard about the Hindi-language film "Animal." Whether it's box office pundits praising its stellar run or critics bashing writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his misogynistic, regressive depiction of women, or its glorification of violence — viewers simply cannot escape the discourse around "Animal." On Rotten Tomatoes, "Animal" boasts a rotten 28% rating from critics.
Mired in controversy even prior to its release, "Animal" stars Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most prolific actors in a career-defining role as Vijay Singh, the angry, bitter son of a wealthy businessman who goes on a bloody rampage to find his father's would-be assassins. Over 200 minutes in length, the "Godfather"-like "Animal" is a complicated, at times reprehensible character study that has caused considerable hoopla both domestically and in its native India. Phuong Le of the Guardian gave the film one star, boldly claiming that "Ranbir Kapoor plays one of the vilest protagonists in cinema history." In "Animal," Kapoor's character frequently touts how he wants to be perceived as an alpha male, spewing viewpoints straight out of Andrew Tate's playbook.
Beyond his cruel treatment of women, Kapoor's character is filled with bloodlust, responsible for the grotesque deaths of hundreds. For IndieWire critic Proma Khosla, "Animal" is a package that wants to be cooler than it actually is. "It wants to be edgy, uncomfortable, and shocking for shock's sake," Khosla writes, arguing that it fails to put up a mirror to toxic masculinity, a trait that its lead character clearly exhibits.
What exactly is Animal?
Released on 1 December 2023, "Animal" has already become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, despite boasting an A-rating (India's version of R-rated). During its debut weekend, "Animal" became the top-grossing film in the world, beating the likes of "Napoleon" and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." According to T-Series Films, the studio behind "Animal," is a global phenomenon that boasts a global box office haul of about $100 million. The controversial Bollywood film is even making waves domestically, with stateside receipts of $12 million to date.
What makes these numbers particularly impressive is how deeply rooted the film has been in controversy from both Indian and Western critics and cinephiles. Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, one of the most prolific voices in Indian film criticism, lambasted "Animal" in her overwhelmingly negative review. "A story which is cheerfully misogynistic, morally bankrupt and stomach-churningly violent," Chopra said, adding, "All of which I could have endured if the drama and emotions had held." Chopra's review has proven to be both controversial and affirming. Take a look at the YouTube comments section, and you'll find viewers arguing both passionately for and against the critic's assessment.
Most critics have deemed "Animal" as overwhelmingly misogynistic and derogatory, criticizing the film for its poor treatment of women and gratuitous, self-indulgent violence. While the film does confront heavy themes, some think that the film glamorizes and advocates the actions of its lead protagonist. "The movie feels like 16 year old boy's fever dream and hearing the audiences cheer and then looking up to see more gore and sex is deeply disappointing," wrote Redditor u/Regclusive in the r/BollyBlindsNGossip subreddit.
Some are praising Animal for the direction it's taking Indian cinema
Overall, "Animal" is a mixed bag critically, but it definitely has its fans. The conversation surrounding "Animal," especially in Indian cinephile circles, has become too large to ignore. The film has sparked debates about how Indian audiences should embrace morally grey and complex stories that go against the grain, while others think it's audience members who should be criticized for celebrating the lead protagonist's violent, cruel actions.
Veteran Indian musician Adnan Sami took to Instagram to criticize viewers for taking the film too seriously, writing, "Can people pls stop over analysing, over thinking & over 'moral-policing' films?" Ram Gopal Varma, a highly celebrated (and controversial) contemporary filmmaker, has praised "Animal" to no end, describing Sandeep Reddy Vanga's complicated film as "a social statement" that "can also trigger a cultural overhaul..." in a lengthy review. Varma has since called out critics on X (formerly known as Twitter) for not understanding what Indian filmgoers want. While Bollywood movies are often criticized for repeating the same stories again and again, "Animal" attempts to take the industry in a different, mature direction, for better or for worse.
Despite its controversy, reminiscent of the conversations that manifested around the release of 2019's "Joker," the Bollywood film continues to make waves, with a sequel titled "Animal Park" already in the works.