Animal (2023): Why The Controversial Bollywood Movie Is Getting Destroyed By Critics

Critics and the internet are tearing apart "Animal," one of the most controversial Bollywood films released in recent memory.

If you've been on social media over the last few weeks, chances are you've heard about the Hindi-language film "Animal." Whether it's box office pundits praising its stellar run or critics bashing writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his misogynistic, regressive depiction of women, or its glorification of violence — viewers simply cannot escape the discourse around "Animal." On Rotten Tomatoes, "Animal" boasts a rotten 28% rating from critics.

Mired in controversy even prior to its release, "Animal" stars Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most prolific actors in a career-defining role as Vijay Singh, the angry, bitter son of a wealthy businessman who goes on a bloody rampage to find his father's would-be assassins. Over 200 minutes in length, the "Godfather"-like "Animal" is a complicated, at times reprehensible character study that has caused considerable hoopla both domestically and in its native India. Phuong Le of the Guardian gave the film one star, boldly claiming that "Ranbir Kapoor plays one of the vilest protagonists in cinema history." In "Animal," Kapoor's character frequently touts how he wants to be perceived as an alpha male, spewing viewpoints straight out of Andrew Tate's playbook.

Beyond his cruel treatment of women, Kapoor's character is filled with bloodlust, responsible for the grotesque deaths of hundreds. For IndieWire critic Proma Khosla, "Animal" is a package that wants to be cooler than it actually is. "It wants to be edgy, uncomfortable, and shocking for shock's sake," Khosla writes, arguing that it fails to put up a mirror to toxic masculinity, a trait that its lead character clearly exhibits.