The Untold Truth Of Walker Scobell

Walker Scobell's meteoric rise to fame is the stuff of dreams. In the space of two short years, he transformed from an actor with zero credits on IMDb to starring as the titular character in Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." In addition to this highly coveted gig, his first two films saw him share the screen with the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Owen Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Michael Peña, and Zoe Saldaña. Talk about movies bursting with some serious star power!

Despite his initial successes being more than many actors achieve in a lifetime, the ambitious Scobell continues to look ahead and aim even higher. He has made no secret of the type of films he would like to add to his resume and he also has the backing of several Hollywood heavy hitters to vouch for his talents. Considering his rapid ascension in the entertainment industry, a wise man wouldn't bet against Scobell attaining all the lofty goals he has set out for himself before too long.

From his close relationship with Reynolds and filmmaker Shawn Levy to how "Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan believes he's pitch-perfect for the part, let's find out more about who Scobell is and how he took the industry by storm in such a short time.