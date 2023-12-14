Percy Jackson And The Olympians Review: A Heroic Coming-Of-Age Tale

For many networks and streamers, there's an endless effort to bring YA fantasy to life on screen. But what works so well on the page is often unable to translate in a visual medium, which is perhaps why so many popular literary franchises have failed to launch. However, despite the difficulties inherent in adapting a larger-than-life fantasy series, Disney's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has unmistakable promise. As a series rather than one or two feature films, its pacing gives the narrative room to breathe. Although it likely won't be winning any special effects awards anytime soon, its lack of visual sophistication is more than made up for by the talents of its young cast, especially Walker Scobell in the lead role of Percy Jackson.

Percy is an ordinary 12-year-old boy growing up with his mother in New York City — ordinary except for all the ways in which he is different, anyway. He struggles with his concentration, often having what he believes to be daydreams about mythological monsters when he's supposed to be paying attention in class. Letters jumble together on the page, making it difficult for him to study, and if it weren't for his quirky classmate, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), who is just as much of a social outcast as Percy, he wouldn't have any friends at school. Trouble simply has a way of finding him. When he goes on a class field trip, for instance, he ends up almost being murdered by one of his teachers. But hey, that could happen to anyone, right?

Actually, the reason for Percy's difficulties is more complicated than initially meets the eye. He's not just a weird kid who struggles in school — he's the son of a Greek god, and as such, has a massive target on his back. As it turns out, the only place that's safe for him is Camp Half-Blood, a summer getaway in Long Island for the demigod children of the residents of Mount Olympus who simply can't stop reproducing with every mortal who crosses their path. There, he'll learn about his family, discover the full extent of his abilities, and become a true hero — if he survives, that is.