Why Marvel Can't Give Hulk The Spider-Man Treatment With Eric Bana & Edward Norton

While Hulk remains one of Marvel's most beloved and iconic characters, the big green guy has yet to have a definitive solo outing on the big screen. His first movie in 2003 directed by Ang Lee, while an admirable effort, failed to add substance to its stylistic choices. The 2008 Marvel Studios attempt had similar high points of action and intensity but is far from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most engaging entry.

Even then, it's safe to assume that fans would pack theaters for a Hulk movie worth seeing. And what would make for a more exciting cinematic event than bringing all three live-action Hulk stars — Eric Bana, Edward Norton, and Mark Ruffalo — together for a mega-movie crossover in a similar vein as 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home?" It's an idea so high-octane and ambitious that it feels like it could never happen — and that's more than likely how it will stay.

When asked about the potential of coming back for a potential crossover movie with Fifi, Fev & Nick for Breakfast, Eric Bana, who portrayed Bruce Banner and his mean, green alter ego in 2003's "Hulk," simply stated, "I can't see it. I can't see it." Despite the show's hosts complimenting his figure, Bana added that it wouldn't make much of a difference, continuing, "Well, CGI man. You don't really need [it]. Lot of steroids there."

Nevertheless, all signs point to Bana's time playing the character being over, which is sure to be a disappointment to fans who consider him the best movie Hulk. And sadly, he's likely not the only Hulk performer who'd turn down taking part in such a film.