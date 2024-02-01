Why Marvel Can't Give Hulk The Spider-Man Treatment With Eric Bana & Edward Norton
While Hulk remains one of Marvel's most beloved and iconic characters, the big green guy has yet to have a definitive solo outing on the big screen. His first movie in 2003 directed by Ang Lee, while an admirable effort, failed to add substance to its stylistic choices. The 2008 Marvel Studios attempt had similar high points of action and intensity but is far from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most engaging entry.
Even then, it's safe to assume that fans would pack theaters for a Hulk movie worth seeing. And what would make for a more exciting cinematic event than bringing all three live-action Hulk stars — Eric Bana, Edward Norton, and Mark Ruffalo — together for a mega-movie crossover in a similar vein as 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home?" It's an idea so high-octane and ambitious that it feels like it could never happen — and that's more than likely how it will stay.
When asked about the potential of coming back for a potential crossover movie with Fifi, Fev & Nick for Breakfast, Eric Bana, who portrayed Bruce Banner and his mean, green alter ego in 2003's "Hulk," simply stated, "I can't see it. I can't see it." Despite the show's hosts complimenting his figure, Bana added that it wouldn't make much of a difference, continuing, "Well, CGI man. You don't really need [it]. Lot of steroids there."
Nevertheless, all signs point to Bana's time playing the character being over, which is sure to be a disappointment to fans who consider him the best movie Hulk. And sadly, he's likely not the only Hulk performer who'd turn down taking part in such a film.
Edward Norton and Marvel's relationship is notoriously poor
Seeing all three movie Hulks together doing what Hulk does best is a mouth-watering prospect that would surely get butts in seats in the same way that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" did in 2021. But similar to Eric Bana, actor Edward Norton is likely to have reservations about returning to the role given his own negative experience with Marvel.
Norton's time starring in "The Incredible Hulk" was marked by a series of unfortunate events. While initially turning down the role, Norton had a change of heart after meeting with director Louis Leterrier and learning that he'd be able to rewrite the script. However, following a rough-cut presentation, Marvel ordered an array of changes to help make the film more palpable for audiences. This meant that much of the carefully crafted character development and slower moments that Norton imbued into the story were tossed out, which birthed conflict between the actor and the studio.
While the three-time Oscar nominee has stated that much of the drama has been misrepresented, he has also not expressed much interest in making a comeback. In a 2014 interview with NPR (via The Hollywood Reporter), Norton shared that starring in later MCU entries may have led to typecasting, halting his desire to star in more varied projects. "I think you can sort of do anything once, but if you do it too many times, it can become a suit that's hard to take off, in other peoples' eyes," he said.
A massive Hulk crossover would certainly be a dream come true for fans and potentially save the hero's reputation on the big screen. But at the moment, the chances of ever seeing that happen are as likely as getting the Hulk to calm down.