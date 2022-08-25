Mark Ruffalo Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Hulk's Potential MCU Future

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mark Ruffalo explained that he likes seeing the Hulk continue to grow and evolve with the MCU, and said, "Five years from now it could totally morph into anything, whatever's pertinent at the time. I almost see him going back to 'Berserker Hulk' or 'World War Hulk.' It could go anywhere. That's the exciting part — I've played five different versions from beginning to now, and that's kept it interesting for me and I hope interesting for other people."

Ruffalo then elaborated and said that there are even gaps in the character's history since he started playing him that would make for a great story. In particular, there are the events between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," which saw Bruce Banner learn how to merge both of his personas into a coherent whole. Ruffalo added, "I love how we start to open up that world, but I think there's almost a standalone story to be told for just those two years. How did we go from a Banner who couldn't turn into the Hulk anymore to all of a sudden this fully integrated version?"

With these words in mind, it sounds like Ruffalo believes there to be a tremendous wellspring of untapped stories that run the gamut of Hulk iterations. This means that fans could potentially see a film or show that fills in the gaps of how Bruce was able to become Smart Hulk or perhaps we could see an even more savage version of the Hulk than the one we saw in "Thor: Ragnarok." Either way, this is great to hear for fans of the Hulk, and who knows what the future has in store for the strongest member of the Avengers.