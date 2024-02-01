The Ending Of Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 1 Explained

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" gives fans of the popular book series another chance to experience the iconic story of Percy Jackson on screens again, following a less-than-stellar film adaptation in the early 2010s. The Disney+ series, which boasts significant involvement from author Rick Riordan, introduces a new generation to the mythic journeys of three preteens trying to prevent a war.

Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) are trying to recover Zeus' (Lance Reddick) master thunderbolt after it's stolen from him. By taking it back, they hope to prevent war among the Greek gods. However, this world is new to Percy, who has just learned that his dad is a god. As he tries to rise to the challenge while navigating his new surroundings, danger seems to lurk around every corner (and every method of transportation).

Between a confusing prophecy, numerous Greek gods, and several near-sacrifices on their part, the trio has their work cut out for them. If you aren't sure how it all came together, we have the answers you're looking for. Don't forget to pack some golden drachmas as we head to Camp Half-Blood to share everything you need to know about the ending of the first season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."