The Entire Percy Jackson Timeline Explained

"Percy Jackson" is a wildly successful fantasy book series by Rick Riordan. The Greek gods and monsters property inspired a film franchise that the author famously despises for its divergence from his novels. "To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. "So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon."

The fix that Riordan was referring to here is the upcoming Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," which is set to debut in December 2023. The new adaptation features age-appropriate and diverse up-and-coming youngsters as the core trio, as well as many familiar faces as the other heroes and villains. The "Percy Jackson" book series has a wonderful sense of humor and god-tier action-adventure sequences. It also has a timeline that spans, well, all of time.

So, whether you're a ride-or-die member of the Percy Posse or fresh to the demigod game, this timeline will help chart Percy's journey from misunderstood "bad" kid to bona-fide hero over the course of the "Olympians" series. But be warned: Book spoilers lay ahead.