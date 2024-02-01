Mr. And Mrs. Smith Review: Reinvented Spies, Insufferable Relationship

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" takes place over an unknown length of time. In that time, we see the duo try to stay away from one another, fall hard and fast in love, have troubles, go to therapy, and eventually break up. It's definitely a unique way to examine a modern relationship, but it rushes the lovey-dovey phase of their romance and sacrifices a lot to the case-of-the-week formula, where they spend just as much time with their targets as with each other.

Moreover, it's hard to understand why they end up in a relationship at all. Sure, the movie had a romance at its center, but the TV show is a very different beast. Instead of falling in love from the start, they swear to keep things platonic. That is, until the end of the second episode, when the adrenaline gets to be too much and they end up falling into bed together. By the next episode, they're in love. And by the fifth episode, they're quarreling over big relationship issues. But the thing is, they could have just had sex for fun. They didn't have to fall into a relationship ... at least not so quickly.

The most interesting episodes happen in the latter half of the season, but by then, we don't really care about the pair or their relationship. By the time Jane is angry with John for cheating on her with a mark in the seventh episode, it's hard not to wonder why the pair are staying in this relationship. It would be one thing if the relationship unfolded organically, but we keep getting pulled in at different points, so we don't even know how much time has passed. What we do know is that John and Jane seem to have the same fights at every point in their relationship, and it's tedious to watch.

The series offers pops of humor, but "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" as a whole just doesn't work. It's amazing the talent it attracted, presumably on the basis of Donald Glover's track record alone, but this show isn't another "Atlanta." Instead, it's an action-spy rom-com that isn't particularly successful or stirring. It's a shame that with the on-screen talent involved, the one thing these actors can't make you do is care.

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 2.