The Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Adaptation Just Lost A Major Star

As both TV stars and creators, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have been extremely busy in the last few years. The pair co-starred in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and they've separately pursued highly successful and influential television projects. Waller-Bridge's shows "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" were both hits, while after leaving "Community," Glover returned to television with the FX dramedy "Atlanta," which he co-created and starred in.

The two were then set to burn up the screen together once more in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a television adaptation of the popular 2005 movie. The Doug Liman box-office hit featured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a husband-and-wife pair, both of them competing assassins who've concealed their double life — until they have to target each other.

Unfortunately, the Amazon series has now seen the exit of a major star. Here's why "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" will have to recast one of its two leads.