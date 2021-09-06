The Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Adaptation Just Lost A Major Star
As both TV stars and creators, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have been extremely busy in the last few years. The pair co-starred in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and they've separately pursued highly successful and influential television projects. Waller-Bridge's shows "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" were both hits, while after leaving "Community," Glover returned to television with the FX dramedy "Atlanta," which he co-created and starred in.
The two were then set to burn up the screen together once more in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a television adaptation of the popular 2005 movie. The Doug Liman box-office hit featured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a husband-and-wife pair, both of them competing assassins who've concealed their double life — until they have to target each other.
Unfortunately, the Amazon series has now seen the exit of a major star. Here's why "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" will have to recast one of its two leads.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has left Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was presumably playing one of the titular characters, Mrs. Smith, officially left the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" series during development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Part of this was apparently due to creative differences, as Donald Glover, who came up with the idea to reboot the film, had a different vision of the show than Waller-Bridge did. However, unlike many collaborations in Hollywood that end in disaster, it was an amicable split and the pair reportedly remain friends. Nevertheless, the series' creators are already planning to recast the co-lead who will star alongside Glover.
This also won't slow down the production of the reboot, as writing is already underway and production will start next year, per THR. "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is therefore still expected to be released sometime in 2022. Waller-Bridge, meanwhile, is co-starring in "Indiana Jones 5," and Glover is working on two new seasons of "Atlanta" after a long delay, so both actors remain busy as ever.
If you'd like to refresh your memory of the original movie, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is streaming on Pluto TV.