DCU Casts House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock As Supergirl

After weeks of speculation, it looks like the next fragment of James Gunn's DC Universe has fallen into place: the latest Supergirl has been crowned. The role of Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, will be portrayed by Milly Alcock per TheWrap and Deadline. The Australian performer is best known for her work in HBO's "House of the Dragon," where she portrayed the younger Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The battle for the role was certainly a pitched one, with Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly reportedly being in the final running for the part. The character is slated to make her debut in Gunn's upcoming Superman film, "Superman: Legacy," to be released in 2025. A version of the character was previously played by Sasha Calle in 2023's "The Flash," though the decision was made to recast the role for the revamped DCU.

Eventually, Kara will headline the film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," based on the DC Comic of the same name. The Ana Nogueira-penned film does not have a release date or a director attached yet. While we wait to find out what the future has in store for the character, here's some background on Supergirl's DC Comics history.