House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Cast As Supergirl In Stunning DCU Fan Art
In January 2023, DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn revealed the first wave of movies and TV shows that will launch Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Universe. Among the titles that were announced was "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," which Gunn teased will be a "big science fiction epic film" based on writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely's comic book miniseries of the same name. The movie doesn't yet have a release date or director attached to it, but it looks like Gunn and co. are already in the process of casting the DCU's Girl of Steel, aka Kara Zor-El.
Indeed, one late 2023 "Superman: Legacy" rumor suggested that Gunn is planning on casting Supergirl himself. That claim was seemingly verified when Deadline reported in January that at least three actors are currently being considered for the coveted DCU role. "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock is one of the performers who is reportedly in contention to play the DCU's Supergirl, and online artist @21xfour has already envisioned on Instagram what Alcock's Kara could look like, sharing a piece of fan art featuring Alcock wearing Supergirl's iconic red, yellow, and blue costume.
In both its zoomed-out and close-up iterations, @21xfour's piece makes a strong case for Alcock's potential casting. That said, it's worth noting that the "House of the Dragon" star isn't the only young actor rumored to be up for the titular role in "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."
Milly Alcock is one of several rumored Supergirl candidates
In addition to Milly Alcock, actors Emilia Jones ("CODA") and Meg Donnelly ("The Winchesters") are also reportedly being considered for the role of Kara Zor-El in the DCU. Unlike Jones and Alcock, Donnelly has already played Supergirl. To date, she's voiced the character in two animated films: 2023's "Legion of Super-Heroes" and this year's "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One."
Her familiarity with the comic book hero doesn't mean that Donnelly is any more likely to be cast as Supergirl than her fellow contenders for the role. Alcock is, after all, arguably the most well-known of the three actors, having received widespread attention in 2022 for her performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first half of "House of the Dragon" Season 1. As the above fan art proves, it wouldn't take much for her to nail Supergirl's look onscreen either.
Fans, of course, won't know whether Alcock has been cast as Clark Kent's Kryptonian cousin until James Gunn makes an official announcement one way or the other. No matter who ends up playing the DCU's Supergirl, though, fans shouldn't expect the character to be too similar to David Corenswet's Superman. At least, that's what Gunn suggested when he discussed "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" in 2023, teasing, "In this story, she is a character who was raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she's a much more jaded character."
Whoever portrays Supergirl next will, in other words, likely have to pull off a very different version of Kara Zor-El than most viewers may expect.