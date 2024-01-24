House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Cast As Supergirl In Stunning DCU Fan Art

In January 2023, DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn revealed the first wave of movies and TV shows that will launch Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Universe. Among the titles that were announced was "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," which Gunn teased will be a "big science fiction epic film" based on writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely's comic book miniseries of the same name. The movie doesn't yet have a release date or director attached to it, but it looks like Gunn and co. are already in the process of casting the DCU's Girl of Steel, aka Kara Zor-El.

Indeed, one late 2023 "Superman: Legacy" rumor suggested that Gunn is planning on casting Supergirl himself. That claim was seemingly verified when Deadline reported in January that at least three actors are currently being considered for the coveted DCU role. "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock is one of the performers who is reportedly in contention to play the DCU's Supergirl, and online artist @21xfour has already envisioned on Instagram what Alcock's Kara could look like, sharing a piece of fan art featuring Alcock wearing Supergirl's iconic red, yellow, and blue costume.

In both its zoomed-out and close-up iterations, @21xfour's piece makes a strong case for Alcock's potential casting. That said, it's worth noting that the "House of the Dragon" star isn't the only young actor rumored to be up for the titular role in "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."