5 Teen Stars From The '90s You Likely Forgot Starred In A Koosh Lings Commercial
Millions of kids who were born in the '80s would subsequently come of age in the '90s and, as such, have a mountain of nostalgia for the decade. These kids would wait on Friday night for the TGIF line-up to start, watching re-runs of "Sister, Sister" and "The Secret World of Alex Mack," and endlessly wondering whether Cory and Topanga would finally get together on "Boy Meets World."
However, what even '90s aficionados might not recall is that the stars of some of these shows appeared in a series of commercials for Koosh Lings — a popular toy from the decade. In fact, Jodie Sweetin of "Full House," Danielle Fishel of "Boy Meets World," and Larisa Oleynik of "The Secret World of Alex Mack" all appeared together in a 30-second spot for the toys.
That goes double for Tia and Tamera Mowry, the real-life twin sisters who starred in "Sister, Sister." In their commercial, Tia and Tamera receive a fan letter asking them if they love Koosh Lings. Obviously, being a Koosh Lings commercial, the two immediately begin arguing over who likes them more. The ad then changes to them describing their favorite ways to pose and use the toys.
What exactly were Koosh Lings and what was the point of them?
As for the other ad, it begins with Jodie Sweetin bursting into Danielle Fishel's dressing room, only to find that not only is she playing with Koosh Lings but she even has pictures of them on her wall. The duo is soon joined by Larisa Oleynik, and the three girls begin playing with their Koosh Lings together in a quick montage of smiles and toy-based hijinks.
Fans who don't recall these specific toys from the '90s may be wondering what exactly a Koosh Ling is. The toy was a spin-off of the popular Koosh Ball line from Hasbro, which is still going to this day. While Koosh Balls – springy, spiky rubber balls – were the first of the brand, they were soon joined by Koosh Kins and Koosh Lings.
The new toys had the same tactile sensations as the Koosh Balls but were personified into characters, with added plastic faces, hands, and feet. They also had names and different color schemes for their bodies and had hair that was unique to each particular toy. While Koosh Lings may not be available in toy stores anymore, they can still be purchased online secondhand, and these highly nostalgic commercials will no doubt remind '90s kids of simpler times.