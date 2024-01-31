5 Teen Stars From The '90s You Likely Forgot Starred In A Koosh Lings Commercial

Millions of kids who were born in the '80s would subsequently come of age in the '90s and, as such, have a mountain of nostalgia for the decade. These kids would wait on Friday night for the TGIF line-up to start, watching re-runs of "Sister, Sister" and "The Secret World of Alex Mack," and endlessly wondering whether Cory and Topanga would finally get together on "Boy Meets World."

However, what even '90s aficionados might not recall is that the stars of some of these shows appeared in a series of commercials for Koosh Lings — a popular toy from the decade. In fact, Jodie Sweetin of "Full House," Danielle Fishel of "Boy Meets World," and Larisa Oleynik of "The Secret World of Alex Mack" all appeared together in a 30-second spot for the toys.

That goes double for Tia and Tamera Mowry, the real-life twin sisters who starred in "Sister, Sister." In their commercial, Tia and Tamera receive a fan letter asking them if they love Koosh Lings. Obviously, being a Koosh Lings commercial, the two immediately begin arguing over who likes them more. The ad then changes to them describing their favorite ways to pose and use the toys.