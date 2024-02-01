Actors Who Have The Longest Streak Of Box Office Bombs

Box office bombs are interesting because a film's financial success isn't always indicative of its quality. Movies like "It's a Wonderful Life," "The Right Stuff," and "Blade Runner" all bombed at the box office but are now beloved and critically acclaimed. Actors who consistently appear in bombs aren't necessarily bad at their jobs, and plenty of B-movie actors make great livings appearing in low-budget duds.

Of course, it's always more interesting to study an incredibly successful and talented actor and look into their filmographies. Every once in a while, you'll stumble across a famous movie star who made one box office bomb after the other, and the list of actors who meet that description is considerably long. For a film to be deemed a box office bomb, it has to make less than its budget and the estimated marketing costs. Movie math is complex, but a good rule of thumb is to double the budget to find the break-even point. While many of these actors lent their vocal talents to animated films that flopped, those aren't considered here, as they fall within a different category, as do TV movies and movies made exclusively for streaming or video on demand.

There are many reasons a film might bomb, whether due to the story, actors, director, or competition from other films. Still, it's worth noting when a talented actor appears in something that utterly bombs at the box office.