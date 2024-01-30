J.J. Abrams Gave Daisy Ridley One Warning When She Joined Star Wars

Back in 2015, British actor Daisy Ridley was plucked from obscurity and turned into an international superstar thanks to J. J. Abrams' "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Prior to the lead role in the long-awaited seventh "Star Wars" film, Ridley boasted a handful of small appearances in short films and television shows. But once she stepped into the shoes of the force-sensitive Jedi, Ridley's career drastically blew up, landing her major roles in productions like "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Chaos Walking."

Prior to taking on "Star Wars," Ridley was given some sound advice from her director. While speaking with GQ in 2019, the actor opened up about the warning that Abrams gave her prior to her signing onto "Star Wars," one of the biggest multimedia franchises in the world. "Understand the scale," the billion-dollar grossing filmmaker warned. "This is not a role in a movie. This is a religion for people. It changes things on a level that is inconceivable," he added.

Those were tall words to live up to and most "Star Wars" fans will agree that Ridley knocked it out of the park as the complicated Rey. Of course, this is "Star Wars," which is known for its widely chaotic and bitter fanbase. While Abrams' warning was harsh, it was also realistic, setting Ridley up for the overwhelming exposure that the franchise would be giving her. But now that she has completed her first act as Rey, she's looking back on her experience differently.