Taylor Swift & The Rigged Super Bowl: A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Explained

On Sunday, January 28, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to secure a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl — and some factions of football fans think the National Football League rigged the entire situation.

Why would the NFL want to ensure the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11? It might have something to do with the team's all-star tight end, Travis Kelce, widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the position ... and his high-profile romance with global superstar Taylor Swift. The two have been dating since the summer of 2023, as Swift revealed in the profile that accompanied her Time Person of the Year cover; after Kelce attended her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July, he tried to pass a friendship bracelet to her adorned with his phone number. The rest is history, as Swift says they started spending time together shortly thereafter.

The "Midnights" singer-songwriter has been faithfully attending Kansas City Chiefs games since September, so it stands to reason that she'll rush back from her Tokyo show on February 10 to support Kelce at the Super Bowl. So, what's the root of the conspiracy? Basically, Swift's sheer popularity would help boost the event's ratings.