Here's When You Can Stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie At Home
You'll be able to watch Taylor Swift's major concert film at home on Wednesday, December 13 — which just so happens to be the pop superstar's 34th birthday.
After the final show of Swift's massive international tour in 2023 — which took place in São Paulo, Brazil over the course of three nights — Swift took to social media to reveal that her record-smashing concert movie will be available to rent on demand to celebrate her birthday. On Swift's website, logos for platforms like Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video could be seen under the announcement. There's no word on purchasing the film as of this writing.
"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Swift wrote in a social media post that included a reel of her performing in a sparkly two-piece outfit that she always wears during the "1989" era of her concert. That era is getting particular attention now after Swift, on a mission to reclaim her first six albums, released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27.
She specified that the movie would be available in the United States and Canada as well as "additional countries" on her birthday, concluding that the release would happen on December 13. Any Swiftie worth their salt knows the singer-songwriter's birthday right off the top of their head — not only is her birth year literally one of her album titles, but her lucky number is, rather famously, 13.
The Eras Tour concert film will add three missing songs back into the mix
One of the most exciting parts of the home release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is the fact that it will run even longer (while the theatrical release is under three hours, the concert itself, which obviously includes costume and set changes, runs for nearly three and a half hours in total). Fans are likely thrilled to hear that three major songs cut from the theatrical release — "The Archer," "Wildest Dreams," and "Long Live" — will be included in the film. The reel she used to break the news featured her singing "Wildest Dreams," and her version of "Long Live" plays over the concert film's credits while showing off concert bloopers and footage of fans.
Why these songs were cut in the first place was a big topic of discussion amongst Swifties, although considering how long the concert's run time is, it likely made sense to cut these over other numbers. The songs — which feature on "Lover," "1989," and "Speak Now," respectively — are somewhat static, with Swift simply standing and singing without her typical large-scale choreography or enormous setpieces. Still, it's thrilling to know they'll return to join the rest of the setlist.
There are still two songs left out, though, that may leave fans puzzled — specifically, "Cardigan" from her 2020 Grammy-winning album "Folklore" and "no body, no crime" from its sister album "Evermore." (During the Los Angeles shows, Swift replaced another "Evermore" track," "'Tis the damn season," with "No body, no crime" alongside Haim, who opened those concerts.) "Cardigan," which is part of a song trilogy on "Folklore" and is the only one not performed in the film, is a baffling omission ... but Swift always knows best.
The impact of the Eras Tour film has been huge since its October release
Taylor Swift announced the filmed version of her Eras Tour at the end of August of this year — and as with everything Swift has laid hands on in the past few years, it became an immediate sensation. Pre-sales for the tickets were through the roof and movies like "The Exorcist: Believer" changed their release dates to accommodate the pop queen's film (and desire to release it on the auspicious date of October 13). Perhaps most notably, Swift worked directly with AMC Theaters to distribute the film, swiftly (sorry) side-stepping big studios when they reportedly gave her a disappointing offer, and according to the top brass at SAG-AFTRA, she reached out to the guild directly to make sure her film's release wouldn't cross any picket lines.
Swift is, without a doubt, one of the shrewdest business minds in the entertainment industry, and there's no question that "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" — which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time thanks to a domestic box office haul of $175 million — will be an enormous success once it arrives on demand. Beyond that, Swifties are overjoyed to know that they can scream cry the lyrics to the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" in the privacy of their own homes on December 13.