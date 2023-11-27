Here's When You Can Stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie At Home

You'll be able to watch Taylor Swift's major concert film at home on Wednesday, December 13 — which just so happens to be the pop superstar's 34th birthday.

After the final show of Swift's massive international tour in 2023 — which took place in São Paulo, Brazil over the course of three nights — Swift took to social media to reveal that her record-smashing concert movie will be available to rent on demand to celebrate her birthday. On Swift's website, logos for platforms like Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video could be seen under the announcement. There's no word on purchasing the film as of this writing.

"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Swift wrote in a social media post that included a reel of her performing in a sparkly two-piece outfit that she always wears during the "1989" era of her concert. That era is getting particular attention now after Swift, on a mission to reclaim her first six albums, released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27.

She specified that the movie would be available in the United States and Canada as well as "additional countries" on her birthday, concluding that the release would happen on December 13. Any Swiftie worth their salt knows the singer-songwriter's birthday right off the top of their head — not only is her birth year literally one of her album titles, but her lucky number is, rather famously, 13.