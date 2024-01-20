Taylor Swift Secretly Wrote Argylle - A Wild Conspiracy Theory Explained

There's a new conspiracy theory making the rounds online ... so are you "ready for it?"

The question heating up the internet is: Could pop superstar Taylor Swift be the secret author of "Argylle," the spy novel that was adapted into the upcoming film of the same name? Probably not, but Swifties have certainly compiled some compelling evidence.

Let's start from the beginning. The novel "Argylle" is a heightened thriller following the titular legendary CIA agent who has to work alongside a spymaster named Frances Coffrey to prevent a series of horrible events from happening worldwide. The movie, directed by Matthew Vaughn (known for the "Kingsman" films), uses the book's author, Elly Conway, as a narrative device. In the film, Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) herself is a character who is swept up in real-life espionage after writing a book about spies. This is all sort of confusing, but the big thing here is that nobody knows who the real-life Elly Conway actually is, and some Taylor Swift fans think she is writing under a pseudonym.

It's perfectly natural to find all of this a bit baffling, so here's some context, background, and evidence about this major pop culture mystery.