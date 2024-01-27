One Euphoria Scene Was The Most Disgusting Thing Sydney Sweeney Ever Experienced

Which scene from "Euphoria" is the most "disgusting thing" Sydney Sweeney went through while filming? If you're familiar with the series, the answer probably won't shock you: it's the one where her character Cassie Howard projectile vomits in a hot tub.

While filming her episode of Hot Ones with host Sean Evans, Sweeney revealed that thanks to "Euphoria" creator and showrunner Sam Levinson, this Season 2 scene was a lot grosser than it needed to be. Apparently, the actor had some experience with fake puking and knew that the process was awful, but the situation was even worse with Levinson behind the camera. "A lot of films, they'll just have a cup of mushed up anything that they have from craft team mixed with milk and water, and it's the most disgusting thing, and you just put it in your mouth, and you hold it, and then you puke it up," Sweeney explained in between eating hot wings.

"Sam, of course, did not want that," she continued. "He just wanted vomit everywhere, so they had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body, and then they CGI'd it out up my neck."