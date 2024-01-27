One Euphoria Scene Was The Most Disgusting Thing Sydney Sweeney Ever Experienced
Which scene from "Euphoria" is the most "disgusting thing" Sydney Sweeney went through while filming? If you're familiar with the series, the answer probably won't shock you: it's the one where her character Cassie Howard projectile vomits in a hot tub.
While filming her episode of Hot Ones with host Sean Evans, Sweeney revealed that thanks to "Euphoria" creator and showrunner Sam Levinson, this Season 2 scene was a lot grosser than it needed to be. Apparently, the actor had some experience with fake puking and knew that the process was awful, but the situation was even worse with Levinson behind the camera. "A lot of films, they'll just have a cup of mushed up anything that they have from craft team mixed with milk and water, and it's the most disgusting thing, and you just put it in your mouth, and you hold it, and then you puke it up," Sweeney explained in between eating hot wings.
"Sam, of course, did not want that," she continued. "He just wanted vomit everywhere, so they had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body, and then they CGI'd it out up my neck."
Sydney Sweeney's vomit scene in Euphoria Season 2 was, indeed, disgusting
Because Sam Levinson wanted, as Sydney Sweeney put it, "vomit everywhere," the actor also had to bite down on a bizarre part to make it all look exactly the way Levinson imagined. "And then there was a horse bit that I had to put in my mouth," she recalled. "During that scene, they're filling my mouth with throw up, and then I and then I open my mouth, and it just starts shooting out of my mouth. And it was the most disgusting thing I've ever experienced. You need the pump. It's a very insane pump, too. But the horse bit, it was so — I was like, 'Why do I need the horse bit?' It was huge."
So what even is the context of this scene, found in the season's fourth episode, "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can?" It's a bit of an understatement to say that Cassie Howard has a rough time in Season 2, particularly after she starts a clandestine relationship with the show's brooding bad boy, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). (It's clandestine specifically due to Nate's on-again, off-again relationship with Cassie's best friend, Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie.) During Maddy's birthday party, which is held at Cassie's house, Cassie gets extraordinarily drunk to deal with her feelings for Nate and ends up puking in the hot tub all over her friends, sobbing and apologizing as her mother drags her away. It's embarrassing and gross — and apparently, it was just as gross for Sweeney.
What happens to Cassie at the end of Euphoria Season 2?
To be frank, things don't get better for Cassie from there. In the very next episode — "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird" — audiences watch as the show's protagonist Rue (Zendaya) runs through Los Angeles and leaves chaos in her wake, and Cassie isn't spared from the wreckage. During an attempted intervention at the Howard house, Rue distracts everyone from her problems by casually asking Cassie how long she's been sleeping with Nate; since Maddy is standing right there, all hell breaks loose (and Rue escapes).
Cassie spends the rest of the season in a frantic state, agonizing over Nate, crying and screaming at her mother. It gets even worse when she's forced to sit through her sister Lexi's (Maude Apatow) original play, which features a character very clearly based on Cassie and describes her life in great detail. Nate storms out of the performance and breaks up with Cassie, at which point she storms the stage, has a public meltdown, and gets into a physical fight with Maddy over the whole Nate situation.
Season 3 of "Euphoria" has been faced with multiple delays, so only time will tell if things improve for Sydney Sweeney's Cassie then. In any case, hopefully she won't have to do any more projectile vomit scenes.