Can Marvel Bring Batman & Superman To The MCU Once They Enter The Public Domain?

Lately, it feels like historically well-known pop-culture characters keep entering the public domain, only to be promptly dropped into a low-budget movie parody. 2023 saw a version of Winnie the Pooh enter the world of gore-soaked slashers with "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey," and 2024 will bring a take on Mickey Mouse into the bloody subgenre with "Mickey's Mouse Trap." As more intellectual property rights expire, this trend of repurposing iconic characters into new (and unlikely) worlds will likely continue. But could this fate also happen to comic juggernauts Superman and Batman amidst the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's heydey? Could Marvel even use DC's characters in their films and shows?

Well, it's complicated! So, DC's most famous heroes will enter the public domain in 2034 and 2035, respectively — 95 years after their debuts, per U.S. copyright law. Lois Lane will become public at the same time as Superman. The following years will see other famous DC players like the Joker (2036) and Wonder Woman (2037) follow suit. But copyright law is a tricky thing to navigate.

To investigate this comic conundrum further, Looper spoke with veteran entertainment lawyer and intellectual property expert Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm. The short answer is: Yes, Marvel and Disney could technically use Batman and Superman once they enter the public domain. But it isn't as simple as opening a multiversal portal and poofing the Dark Knight into play.