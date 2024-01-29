Adam Devine's Tragic True Life Story

Perhaps the most significant moment of Adam Devine's life happened when he was only 11 years old. Back before he discovered his passion for comedy, Devine aspired to be a baseball player, but the chances of that becoming a reality took a huge hit one dreadful summer. He was on his way to buy candy from a convenience store (and also tear some pages from a Penthouse magazine, he admitted) when he walked out into the road with his bike by his side. He was struck by a cement truck and dragged some 500 feet down the street, he told Entertainment Weekly.

"One buddy was across the street. He yelled 'Come on!' as in 'I'm excited to go look at boobs!' And I heard 'Come on!' as in 'The coast is clear!'" he said. "They say the reason I lived was the bike took the hit first." His injuries were so severe that he had to be put into a medically induced coma. The accident broke every bone in both of his legs aside from his right femur, as well as his ribs. He was also left with punctured lungs, he told Off Camera with Sam Jones.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the actor revealed that he doesn't really remember much about the accident itself because he "went into shock." He explained how the gravity of the situation only really sunk in when his family arrived at the hospital and saw how badly he was hurt. "Every adult in my life is standing over me just crying," he recalled. "My dad is like a tough guy. Never saw him cry and then he's like shaking and bawling. That's when I knew it was real."