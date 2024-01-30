Chicago Med Season 9 Doesn't Have An Ending Yet For A Good Reason

After quite the extended hiatus, "Chicago Med" is finally back with the start of Season 9. But while fans are no doubt excited to return to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and revisit all of its residents, there's just one problem — the ending of the season hasn't been written yet, at least as of the time of writing. In fact, roughly half of the season has still yet to be fleshed out by the show's team, despite the first handful of episodes already releasing. That's quite the tight turnaround for a TV show, but there's a good reason why "Chicago Med" Season 9 is playing things extra close this time around.

On account of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production and development on the new season of "Chicago Med" — as well as the rest of the "One Chicago" shows — was temporarily halted. As a result, the show's return was delayed to early 2024, and Season 9 was revised to have an abbreviated episode count of just 13 episodes, down from the usual 22 or so. While there are fewer episodes to produce this time around, executive producers Diane Frolov and Andre Schneider told Deadline that the team hasn't mapped out the finale just yet. "We had to jump right into this and we didn't have the lead-up to it that we normally do because of the strikes," Frolov explained. "So we're working it out."