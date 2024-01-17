Chicago Med Showrunners Diane Frolov And Andrew Schneider Tease Season 9's New Beginnings - Exclusive Interview

At the end of Season 8, Dr. Halstead left Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Each time a beloved character exits, what is your main thought about filling that void?

Diane Frolov: We always want to bring a character in that has some connection in some way with our cast. We give them a backstory that is going to cause some conflict, and maybe some love.

Andrew Schneider: We're also not looking to replace an actor, but to find an actor, a character, with a different dynamic, a fresh dynamic, that will keep the show alive.

Frolov: And give new stories.

On an ensemble series like "Chicago Med," it's not unusual to have characters coming and going. From your perspective, what does it take to launch a new character that you hope the audience will become invested in?

Schneider: [It takes] a very interesting backstory that makes you curious about them and makes you want to know [more] about them and to see how they'll interact with the other characters.

Frolov: There's a long casting process. You get to hear the dialogue beforehand and see how it's working.

Dean Archer (Steven Weber) comes to mind as a character that wasn't well liked or very likable when he first appeared, but now has turned a corner.

Schneider: We always try to explore different sides of each character, so they're not one dimensional. For how difficult Archer can be, there's a very vulnerable side to the man.

Frolov: We always thought that was there, that the gruff part of him was the cover. We've been unpeeling the character, and the audience is seeing more of him, but we haven't really changed him. We've revealed him.

Despite Archer's poor health, hopefully he's sticking around for this season?

Frolov: Yes, he is.

Because of the strikes, Season 9 is condensed into 13 episodes. Does a shortened season alter how you approach each episode? Will it feel more fast-paced?

Schneider: We always have a certain kind of story arc every season — a general story arc and then individual character arcs — and that will speed up.

Frolov: We don't have as much runway this year, so that does affect the storytelling. You don't have the time to do certain things you would if you had 22 episodes.

Should fans brace for any other high-profile character exits this season?

Schneider: I don't think they should brace for that. They should look forward to our new characters interacting with the characters that are in place.