The New Big Bang Theory Spinoff Has One Thing In Common With The Golden Girls
"Young Sheldon" is ending, but fans can rest assured knowing that "The Big Bang Theory" franchise will continue to expand. The recently announced spin-off series will further explore the lives of Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they navigate love and parenthood. That said, assuming that the show comes to fruition as planned, the "Young Sheldon" offshoot will connect the "Big Bang Theory" universe to "The Golden Girls" in a unique way.
The success of "Golden Girls" — the beloved '80s sitcom about four elderly divorced women who live in Miami — paved the way for a spin-off called "Empty Nest," which was followed by another called "Nurses." While the "Big Bang Theory" saga isn't canonically linked to "Gilmore Girls," the upcoming Georgie and Mandy series is similar to "Nurses" given that it's also a spin-off of a spin-off.
Speculation about other characters getting their own solo show has been rife since "Young Sheldon" came along, but nothing is set in stone beyond Georgie and Mandy's upcoming series. With that in mind, what can viewers expect from the new spin-off?
What to expect from the Georgie and Mandy spin-off
Some "Young Sheldon" fans are divided over Georgie and Mandy's relationship. After all, the lovers first hooked up when they were 17 and 19, respectively, so the age gap between them is regarded as somewhat controversial. Giving them their own series might be a risky bet, but this is a story that could deliver some heartache to complement the laughter.
"The Big Bang Theory" reveals that Georgie has been married twice, so don't expect this relationship to last. While "Young Sheldon" has never had any issues ignoring pre-existing franchise lore, the new show could theoretically examine the breakdown of his romance with Mandy and introduce his other wife. If that happens, Chuck Lorre and his team might even be tempted to create another sitcom about Georgie and his yet-to-be-intended future partner.
Of course, it remains to be seen if the "Big Bang Theory" will receive more spin-offs down the line. Many fans would love to see shows about young Leonard, Raj, and Howard, especially following the latter's appearance on "Young Sheldon." At the same time, making more shows in this universe undoubtedly hinges on the success of Georgie and Mandy's upcoming series.