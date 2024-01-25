The New Big Bang Theory Spinoff Has One Thing In Common With The Golden Girls

"Young Sheldon" is ending, but fans can rest assured knowing that "The Big Bang Theory" franchise will continue to expand. The recently announced spin-off series will further explore the lives of Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they navigate love and parenthood. That said, assuming that the show comes to fruition as planned, the "Young Sheldon" offshoot will connect the "Big Bang Theory" universe to "The Golden Girls" in a unique way.

The success of "Golden Girls" — the beloved '80s sitcom about four elderly divorced women who live in Miami — paved the way for a spin-off called "Empty Nest," which was followed by another called "Nurses." While the "Big Bang Theory" saga isn't canonically linked to "Gilmore Girls," the upcoming Georgie and Mandy series is similar to "Nurses" given that it's also a spin-off of a spin-off.

Speculation about other characters getting their own solo show has been rife since "Young Sheldon" came along, but nothing is set in stone beyond Georgie and Mandy's upcoming series. With that in mind, what can viewers expect from the new spin-off?