Whatever Happened To Plop Star After Shark Tank?

Tyler Jay and Plop Star appear in Episode 4 of Season 11 of "Shark Tank." Jay entered on a motorized toilet bowl and explained how the tablets work. A combination of essential oils creates a protective layer on the surface of the water of the toilet bowl within a few seconds. The foul odor of the excrement in question is thusly trapped, while the Plop Star gives off a fresh citrus scent. Jay sought $150,000 for 10% of the business.

Jay explained that he was hoping to build his manufacturing forces. At the time of the episode's taping, Plop Star sold a six-pack of tablets for $4.99 and a 30-pack for $12.99. Then he revealed that he'd only made $12,000 in sales, and the high valuation of the brand versus the amount taken in sales gave the sharks pause. Jay correctly noted that the boutique bathroom deodorization brand Poo-Pourri was his strongest competitor and said he was not afraid to take them on.

Lori Greiner was instantly charmed by the product — and after championing Squatty Potty to mainstream success, she knows her way around the marketing of a bathroom-based product. But Greiner cited the highly competitive market when she said no to Jay's offer. Guest shark Rohan Oza also said he liked Plop Star but thought a business-to-business model would benefit the company and noted Jay seems to have no plan in place. Mark Cuban, meanwhile, said he's immediately out, joking that he likes to "leave his mark" in the bathroom. Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary also didn't see the need for the product and noted its comparatively large cost. That meant Jay and Plop Star left the tank without a deal.