Whatever Happened To Toilet Timer After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" has served as a stage for countless inventors to present their unique and sometimes unconventional inventions, and the Toilet Timer is no exception. Still a thriving business, it was conceptualized by Adam Stephey in response to his wife's frustration over his lengthy bathroom visits, which were often spent reading or browsing on his phone. Stephey created a plastic toilet timer filled with sand that gives the person using the faculties five minutes before it runs out. The design of the timer cleverly illustrates a person on a toilet, with the sand mimicking fecal matter falling from a transparent belly into a drawn toilet bowl beneath. He was subsequently encouraged to go into business and sell the timers.

Presenting his product during the show's 2020 holiday special, Stephey and his wife Katie explain that Adam had successfully run a Kickstarter to launch their company, known as Katamco, in 2017. The viral campaign earned Stephey $23,868. He sought $200,000 in exchange for 10% equity in the company, hoping to expand the production capabilities of the business with the help of the Sharks. Mark Cuban was the only Shark to say yes, asking for a 20% stake in the business for $200,000. While it's currently unknown whether the deal was finalized, Katamco's journey continues, with its business flourishing.