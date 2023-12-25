Anyone But You: Glen Powell Thought His Nude Scene Would End His Hollywood Career

The upcoming romantic comedy "Anyone But You" is rated R for sexual content, language, and nudity. That should entice fans who prefer adult-friendly entries in the genre, but the nude scenes in "Anyone But You" aren't exactly scintillating. When Glen Powell's character, Ben, bares all, it has less to do with romance and more to do with the giant spider in his drawers.

In the film, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and her one-time flame Ben find themselves at the same wedding in Australia. Despite their hatred of one another, the pair pretend to be a couple to serve their respective needs — Ben to make his ex jealous, and Bea to discourage her parents from meddling in her love life. Ben and Bea show off their fake relationship on a group hike one day, where, upon finding a spider in his shorts, Ben frantically sheds the rest of his clothing. Bea then inspects his body for more sneaky arachnids.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Powell and Sweeney sat down to discuss the funny cliffside scene. "I think I've seen..." Sweeney began, before Powell interrupted her. "You're the only person who's seen!" The sequence understandably had Powell feeling pretty exposed, to the point where he feared for his future as an actor. "That was the moment where I thought this could be the end of my career, right here, right now on this cliff side," Powell joked. Shooting the scene did, in fact, threaten Powell's future, but nudity had nothing to do with it.