Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell Thought Tom Cruise Doomed Him

During a sit-down on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (via YouTube), Glen Powell shared a very funny story that could have been tragic had things gone a little differently. It all happened because of Tom Cruise's insistence that he go on a skydiving trip during reshoots on "Top Gun: Maverick." Powell says he brought a date to the jump but then found out that Cruise demanded that he dive solo without any instructors strapped to the chute with him.

"So I literally have to jump out of this plane by myself," Powell shared."I couldn't find my tab when I was falling," he added. And amusingly enough, Powell says that as he thought his life was ending, it was Cruise that was in his thoughts. "It's the nightmare that everybody talks about. But my first thought — which is not, like, a selfless thought — but my first thought was, 'Oh, Tom just killed me. He's going to feel so bad.'"

Finally, of course, Powell found the tab for his parachute, made it to the ground safely, and even went up for another jump. But it's fascinating to think that he came so close to what would have been a career and life-ending skydiving accident, all because of Cruise's insistence that he make the jump by himself.