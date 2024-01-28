Sony Rumored To Be Working On R-Rated Spider-Man Movie About Key Spider-Verse Hero
Rumors are circulating that yet another web-slinger is set to steal the spotlight — and anything else that isn't nailed down. According to routine scooper @canwegetsometoast, who shared the information exclusively with their subscribers, Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), might be on course to get his own animated movie, and it'll come with an R rating to match his "middle finger" energy that's so present in the Oscar-nominated sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
While it might seem a bold move from Sony, it certainly feels like a promising one given Spider-Punk's popularity. Although Miles (Shameik Moore) initially sees the antiestablishment hero as a romantic rival for the affection of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), his rebellious antics would be an enjoyable watch and could set a tone for edgier adventures with those web-slingers who are already set to receive their own adaptations, one of whom has also spent some time in the Spider-Verse.
Spider-Punk could break barriers with the help of other Spider-People
Spider-Punk's rumored R-rated tale could be coming at just the right time, with other Spider-Person spin-offs, including that of Spider-Man Noir, who is set to spin his webs on a live-action series on Amazon Prime, in the works. There's no confirmation on who will be playing him, but you can guarantee it'll be the web-slinger's darkest outing ever if it follows the comics given that they involve Spidey wielding a gun and going after criminal cannibals. This isn't the first hero to be tangled up with Amazon Prime either. In 2022, it was announced that a show called "Silk: Spider Society" is set to follow the adventures of Cindy Moon, aka Silk, the second person to be bitten by the spider that nipped Peter Parker.
With these projects already in the pipeline and Brown potentially getting one too, it would be an exciting change in trajectory for Sony to focus on actual solo Spider-Person stories rather than the antiheroes and Spider-Man-adjacent characters lined up for the studio's Spider-Man Universe. "Madame Web" is already getting memed into oblivion, potentially teeing up for another filmic flop, so perhaps branching off with heroes made popular by the critically acclaimed "Spider-Verse" films would be a smarter move. From there, Sony could finally reclaim any credit lost thanks to "Morbius" or Michael Keaton being as confused as we are about which universe Vulture is currently in.