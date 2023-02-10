Spider-Man: Noir's Live-Action Series Will Be The Webslinger's Darkest Outing Ever (If It Follows The Comics)

In the seedy underbelly of New York City, politicians and cops converge with gangsters and goons in speakeasies, spending their blood money on lapdances and nefarious activities. Criminals rule the streets and society's most powerful institutions, using intimidation, bribery, blackmail, and brutality to keep people in check. Meanwhile, kids starve on the streets, families live in caves, and good people get hurt. This is the world of "Spider-Man: Noir."

"Spider-Man: Noir" was conceived by writers David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky in 2009. Taking place in Marvel's pulpy Earth-90214 universe, the story follows Peter Parker (and his vigilante arachnid alter ego) as he fights crime and fascism at the height of the Great Depression and into World War II. Along the way, we meet many familiar characters, albeit in ways we've never seen before.

Broadly speaking, the "Spider-Man: Noir" comics are gritty affairs that take cues from old-school pulp fiction stories. However, they're also disturbing horror tales that depict cruel experiments, cannibalism, and other atrocities. Some of the stories tap into the worst corners of real-life human history and argue that nothing has really changed. If Amazon's "Spider-Man: Noir" live-action series is anything like the comics, it's going to be dark — and here's why.