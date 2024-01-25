Whatever Happened To Jax Sheets After Shark Tank?
It's easy to have bed sheets sit around for a while without getting washed, especially if you live alone. But that likely means you're sleeping in a cozy pile of your own germs and bacteria. Thankfully, a solution is at hand that allows you to be a bit lazy while having sheets that are nice and tidy.
Jax Sheets eliminates the need for constant sheet cleaning thanks to an innovative material known as HercFiber. This unique fabric is comprised of a variety of different metals and silks to create durable and long-lasting cloth. As a result, Jax Sheets can be left for up to a year without needing to be cleaned. Along with putting less hassle on users to continuously visit the laundromat, it also provides a more sustainable alternative to traditional sheets that require constant washing.
During a trip to Iceland, Jax Sheets founder Wen Muenyi's backpack full of clothes quickly became foul and smelly. Determined to never repeat such a predicament, Muenyi set out to find clothing that he could travel with for long periods without needing to wash. After discovering HercFiber, Muenyi developed shirts that became a quick success when he started selling them. Not long after, he launched a Kickstarter to begin production on Jax Sheets. On a $5,000 goal, the campaign raised over $350,000. Early 2020 would see Muenyi take his venture to the big-time as he applied to "Shark Tank," eventually getting his time in the spotlight on Season 12 of the hit ABC series.
What happened to Jax Sheets on Shark Tank?
Wen Muenyi appears on "Shark Tank" asking for $212,000 for a 10% equity stake in Jax Sheets. He grosses the sharks out once informing them that single men only wash their sheets every three months on average. Along with Jax Sheets, Muenyi throws in his line of laundry-free clothing HercLeon as part of the deal.
Kevin O'Leary perks up upon hearing about Jax Sheets' $350,000 in Kickstarter revenue. Muenyi estimates that acquiring each customer costs $33 and the average sale is $148, with $70 in net profits. He has yet to sell any sheets outside of Kickstarter due to low inventory and trying to avoid overwhelming himself. His shirts have been on the market for a longer time. In the past year, the company made $270,000 on these shirts. When asked why Muenyi specifically asked for $212,000, the entrepreneur admits that he would otherwise stutter saying $200.
While the sharks love Muenyi's transparency and bubbly personality, given that most of his sales have come from Kickstarter, it's hard to predict the business' viability. As a result, they can't justify Mueyni's $2.1 million valuation. All the sharks go out, with most believing Mueyni should strike out on his own right now instead of taking a partner. Nevertheless, they wish him the best and even hope that he returns to the tank one day once he has his data realized.
Jax Sheets after Shark Tank
Jax Sheets' "Shark Tank" segment aired on February 12, 2021 alongside other notable products such as the Pizza Cupcake and Draft Top. On the night of its airing, viewers shared mixed reactions to the company's pitch.
Much like in the episode, the sharks were in love with founder Wen Muenyi's energetic spirit. On Twitter, Lori Greiner shared, "This guy is priceless, had us cracking up, it always goes better when you tell us the truth about your business." Similarly, Kevin O'Leary praised the product itself, saying, "@tide hates this man!! Sheets can go a year without being washed? Now I've seen everything!" However, many fans criticized Muenyi's abilities as a businessperson while others found the concept of Jax Sheets to be grotesque. One fan even made fun of Jax Sheets' innovative HercFiber technology, sharing, "Bro, why it look like the same material that's used to make blouses? LMAO!!!!"
Regardless of the reactions, or because of them, Jax Sheets received a solid bump in exposure while featured on the show. An Instagram story from Muenyi showed that his website got 8,000 views within 10 minutes of airing. "I'm so happy to get the opportunity to be on that show in the first place," he shared on another Instagram story. "I never thought in my life I'd get the chance to be on 'Shark Tank.'"
Is Jax Sheets still in business?
Since appearing on "Shark Tank," Jax Sheets has been completely absorbed into Wen Muenyi's HercLeon clothing brand. Today, the sheets can be found on the website for between $179.99 and $249.99 with an array of sizes, materials, and color options. Other bedding products are also available such as comforters, pillowcases, and fitted sheets. The company also sells a variety of shirts, tank tops, underwear, socks, towels, and even face masks, all infused with similar long-lasting fabrics.
Outside of this, Jax Sheets has not been especially active in recent years. The company has not been very present on social media, having not posted since 2021 on Instagram. Given Muenyi was unable to complete Kickstarter orders until November 2023, he may be still struggling with hankering down on his number and data as the sharks likely feared. Nevertheless, the founder's bright personality is sure to shine through any obstacles that stands in his way.
What's next for Jax Sheets?
The lack of activity from HercLeon and Jax Sheets may be concerning to those who fell in love with the company and its charismatic founder on "Shark Tank." But this is far from spelling a death sentence for the business.
According to Wen Muenyi's LinkedIn, HercLeon is still up and running to this day. Its description also shares what HercLeon's ultimate ambition is, stating, "HercLeon is dedicated to reducing humanities carbon footprint by creating products that push society forward towards a sustainable consumption habits ... Our goal is to help show people that they can live a cleaner, healthier, and freer life while still reducing their carbon footprint."
Whether or not this goal was edited out of Jax Sheets' "Shark Tank" segment, it could have made for a compelling angle. Rather than simply advertising the brand as being for messy guys, explaining the team's efforts in creating a sustainable lifestyle would have made for a topical selling point, as pretty much every company nowadays is finding ways to push its environmentally friendly aspects.