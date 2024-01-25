Whatever Happened To Jax Sheets After Shark Tank?

It's easy to have bed sheets sit around for a while without getting washed, especially if you live alone. But that likely means you're sleeping in a cozy pile of your own germs and bacteria. Thankfully, a solution is at hand that allows you to be a bit lazy while having sheets that are nice and tidy.

Jax Sheets eliminates the need for constant sheet cleaning thanks to an innovative material known as HercFiber. This unique fabric is comprised of a variety of different metals and silks to create durable and long-lasting cloth. As a result, Jax Sheets can be left for up to a year without needing to be cleaned. Along with putting less hassle on users to continuously visit the laundromat, it also provides a more sustainable alternative to traditional sheets that require constant washing.

During a trip to Iceland, Jax Sheets founder Wen Muenyi's backpack full of clothes quickly became foul and smelly. Determined to never repeat such a predicament, Muenyi set out to find clothing that he could travel with for long periods without needing to wash. After discovering HercFiber, Muenyi developed shirts that became a quick success when he started selling them. Not long after, he launched a Kickstarter to begin production on Jax Sheets. On a $5,000 goal, the campaign raised over $350,000. Early 2020 would see Muenyi take his venture to the big-time as he applied to "Shark Tank," eventually getting his time in the spotlight on Season 12 of the hit ABC series.