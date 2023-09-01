Whatever Happened To The Pizza Cupcake After Shark Tank?

From Bantam Bagels to Wicked Good Cupcakes, the best food brands to appear on "Shark Tank" are those that offer a hip flip on what consumers expect out of their day-to-day products. In this regard, the Pizza Cupcake is something that is sure to pique the sharks' interest. Created by the New York-based entrepreneurs Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato, the Pizza Cupcake, as its name implies, fuses the rich taste of a pizza into a bite-sized cupcake. The Pizza Cupcake is made from a sourdough and pan brioche mix and olive oil instead of butter, offering a cleaner alternative to competitors while remaining fluffy.

The couple's journey began on their first date, where they made pizza together. Andrea worked in the food and restaurant industry as a chef since the age of 16. Michelle had a background in event producing and social media management. The duo launched the Pizza Cupcake in 2018 and it became a hit amongst their inner circle of family and friends. Michelle was able to help get the product out to some events, eventually landing at New York's Citi Field stadium as a concession offering during Mets games. They took off from there and were even able to successfully pivot their business model during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overtime, increased nationwide demand came pouring in for the New York-based company. It was high time to get a bigger bite out of their brand and the couple knew a shark would be able to help.