Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Whatever Happened To The Pizza Cupcake After Shark Tank?

From Bantam Bagels to Wicked Good Cupcakes, the best food brands to appear on "Shark Tank" are those that offer a hip flip on what consumers expect out of their day-to-day products. In this regard, the Pizza Cupcake is something that is sure to pique the sharks' interest. Created by the New York-based entrepreneurs Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato, the Pizza Cupcake, as its name implies, fuses the rich taste of a pizza into a bite-sized cupcake. The Pizza Cupcake is made from a sourdough and pan brioche mix and olive oil instead of butter, offering a cleaner alternative to competitors while remaining fluffy.

The couple's journey began on their first date, where they made pizza together. Andrea worked in the food and restaurant industry as a chef since the age of 16. Michelle had a background in event producing and social media management. The duo launched the Pizza Cupcake in 2018 and it became a hit amongst their inner circle of family and friends. Michelle was able to help get the product out to some events, eventually landing at New York's Citi Field stadium as a concession offering during Mets games. They took off from there and were even able to successfully pivot their business model during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overtime, increased nationwide demand came pouring in for the New York-based company. It was high time to get a bigger bite out of their brand and the couple knew a shark would be able to help.