The Untold Truth Of Freddy Krueger

In a world of silent-but-deadly slasher movie monsters, one fedora-wearing child killer brought something his creepy colleagues seemed to be lacking: a whole lot of personality. It's frightening enough to be pursued in your sleep by a malevolent spirit with the power to kill you in real life — the fact that Freddy Krueger somehow manages to do it with style only adds insult to injury.

It's hard to overstate the cultural impact of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" villain Freddy Krueger and his maniacal manicure. The character has been parodied or referenced dozens of times, with variations showing up in shows like "The Simpsons," "Rick and Morty," and "South Park." And hearing the tale of Freddy Krueger recounted by his babysitter would one day inspire "Stranger Things" co-creator Matt Duffer to create equally frightening nightmare monster Vecna.

Sure, Freddy could kill you in your sleep, but these days, the iconic striped shirt, hat, and claw hand have become so ubiquitous at Halloween that it's not uncommon to see a young child or even a dog dressed in Freddy regalia. Because we're not sleeping anyway, grab your jump rope and sing your best rhyme as we break down the untold truth of Freddy Krueger.