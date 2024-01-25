Where Else To See Connie Jenkins-Grieg: Queen Charlotte's Captivating Young Violet

Though the gap between Season 2 and Season 3 of "Bridgerton" has been long and arduous for fans, the release of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in May 2023 helped ease the wait. Netflix is all about prequels and spin-offs for their most popular properties these days, and it's sometimes difficult to know what kind of quality you're going to get. Fortunately, "Queen Charlotte" wound up on the right side of the question, earning a stunning 95% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and winning the hearts of audiences.

Set across two time periods — that of the main "Bridgerton" story in the 1810s and the main prequel narrative in the 1760s — "Queen Charlotte" didn't recast just the eponymous royal protagonist but also several other core characters from the main series as well. Lady Agatha Danbury, played by the inimitable Adjoa Andoh in the core series, is portrayed in a younger form by Arsema Thomas. Likewise, Bridgerton family matriarch Violet Bridgerton appears as both her older self, played again by Ruth Gemmell, and as a much younger woman in the flashbacks by rising star Connie Jenkins-Greig.

For most watching "Queen Charlotte," Jenkins-Greig was probably a new face. She hasn't been in too many high-profile movies or shows, and her turn in the Bridgerton universe is definitely her biggest project to date. Jenkins-Greig shines as the young Violet, though, and if you're interested in checking out more of her work, you're in luck. Here's where else to see Connie Jenkins-Grieg besides "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."