Where Else To See Connie Jenkins-Grieg: Queen Charlotte's Captivating Young Violet
Though the gap between Season 2 and Season 3 of "Bridgerton" has been long and arduous for fans, the release of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in May 2023 helped ease the wait. Netflix is all about prequels and spin-offs for their most popular properties these days, and it's sometimes difficult to know what kind of quality you're going to get. Fortunately, "Queen Charlotte" wound up on the right side of the question, earning a stunning 95% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and winning the hearts of audiences.
Set across two time periods — that of the main "Bridgerton" story in the 1810s and the main prequel narrative in the 1760s — "Queen Charlotte" didn't recast just the eponymous royal protagonist but also several other core characters from the main series as well. Lady Agatha Danbury, played by the inimitable Adjoa Andoh in the core series, is portrayed in a younger form by Arsema Thomas. Likewise, Bridgerton family matriarch Violet Bridgerton appears as both her older self, played again by Ruth Gemmell, and as a much younger woman in the flashbacks by rising star Connie Jenkins-Greig.
For most watching "Queen Charlotte," Jenkins-Greig was probably a new face. She hasn't been in too many high-profile movies or shows, and her turn in the Bridgerton universe is definitely her biggest project to date. Jenkins-Greig shines as the young Violet, though, and if you're interested in checking out more of her work, you're in luck. Here's where else to see Connie Jenkins-Grieg besides "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."
Connie Jenkins-Greig got her start in short films and on British TV
Like many young actors from the U.K., Connie Jenkins-Greig got her screen start in the world of British TV dramas. In 2016, she appeared in background roles in both the popular ITV series "Mr. Selfridge" and the BBC crime procedural "New Blood." In the years since, she's primarily appeared in a number of short films.
In 2021, Jenkins-Greig appeared in the festival film "Persistence of the Past," a story about an elderly Jewish woman recollecting her escape from Nazi Germany as a child. Jenkins-Greig played the teenage version of Ruth, the main character, in the flashback scenes. The film won the Humanity Award at the 2021 New Renaissance Film Festival in London. That same year, she had another notable role in "The Dead Collectors," a short set in a parallel universe that's experiencing a deadly pandemic.
One of the young actor's more unique projects to date is "Dead Man's Phone," an interactive crime investigation drama. A game of sorts, the story can be played out on the Scriptic app, which features a range of similar interactive stories for mobile devices.
She's had larger roles in some smaller projects
In addition to her smaller TV appearances and short film roles, Connie Jenkins-Greig has had larger roles in a few more substantial projects. The most notable is probably her part in "The Take Down." A 2017 action thriller in which star Jack Jagodka plays a renowned hitman who finds himself in a race against the clock to save his daughter, Amber, played by Jenkins-Greig. Jenkins-Greig also appears in the 2020 science fiction film "Solitary," playing the supporting role of Isabel.
In the wake of her big break on "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," she's been working on some more exciting projects. The most notable of those is "The Jetty," an upcoming BBC One crime drama starring "Doctor Who" and "The Sandman" alum Jenna Coleman. Jenkins-Greig plays a younger version of Coleman's protagonist, Detective Ember Manning, who's investigating a complicated case.
Unfortunately for fans of Jenkins-Greig's turn in "Queen Charlotte," there's no plan as of now for her to return. The prequel was conceived of as a standalone limited series, so Season 2 won't be happening. Of course, any of the younger stars could pop back up in future seasons of "Bridgerton," but there would have to be a good reason for more extended flashbacks to be included. Fortunately, Connie Jenkins-Greig seems to have a bright future ahead of her, even without another appearance in the popular Regency romance series.