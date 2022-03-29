The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Viewers Spent Watching Bridgerton Season 2's Debut

Not many of the TV shows that were released in 2020 or 2021 ended up being quite as popular as "Bridgerton." The period drama from creator Chris Van Dusen and producer Shonda Rhimes premiered its first season in December 2020 and quickly broke viewership records for Netflix in its first month on the streaming service (via The Hollywood Reporter). The series made stars out of its two leads, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, and was quickly renewed for a second season.

Fortunately, after waiting a little over a year for its return, "Bridgerton" fans were finally treated to the series' second season in late March. The show's sophomore season shifts its focus away from the central couple of its first and, instead, centers on the love affair that grows between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kathani "Kate" Sharma (Simone Ashley) after the former sets out to try and marry Kate's younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

While it still remains to be seen whether or not "Bridgerton" Season 2 will make as lasting of a pop-cultural impact as the show's debut season did, fans don't need to wonder any longer about the series' return performance on Netflix.