Every Paranormal Activity Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

Every so often, in the world of horror cinema, a movie comes along that's not only a smash hit but also changes the game. "Paranormal Activity" is definitely one of those movies, and we're still feeling its aftershock well over a decade later. Written and directed by Oren Peli, the first film was only made for $15,000 — which is staggeringly low for a horror film, even in the late-2000s.

Needless to say, with a nearly-$200 million box office gross, the film definitely left a sizable impact on people. From there, Paramount Pictures got dollar signs in their eyes and began pushing out a new entry almost every year throughout the 2010s. So the "Paranormal Activity" franchise became a yearly staple of the Halloween season for a good while, right alongside the "Saw" films.

However, not all sequels are created equal, especially in this series, with some delivering big screams and others falling flat on their faces. So grab your crucifix and flip on night vision mode because this is every "Paranormal Activity" movie ranked from worst to best.