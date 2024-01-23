Superman Fans Think James Gunn Teased A Key DC Comics Location With New BTS Photo

"Superman: Legacy" writer-director James Gunn has dropped a (frozen) solid lead on one of the locations he's looking at for the film that will kick off his reboot of the DC Universe.

Gunn posted the photo of an unnamed location on his Instagram page with a comment that simply said, "Brrr." The behind-the-scenes photo and comment effectively imply that a famed setting in Superman lore — the Fortress of Solitude — will be featured in "Superman: Legacy," which is due for a July 11, 2025, release.

In June of 2023, DC Studios found its Clark Kent and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan for the superhero adventure, and the cast has since expanded to include the likes of Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Clark Kent, of course, is the human name of Kal-El, aka Superman, who was sent to Earth as an infant as his birth parents, Jor-El and Lara, remained on Krypton as the planet met its inevitable destruction. After being raised by Jonathan and Martha Kent in Smallville, KS, Clark, as a young adult, eventually seeks out the Fortress, which is located in the frozen tundra of the unnamed northern environs of the planet. It's there where Clark communes with the computerized incarnation of his birth father to learn his Kryptonian history while making his life-altering transformation into Superman.