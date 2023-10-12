The Ending Of The Fall Of The House Of Usher Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher"

Creator Mike Flanagan returns to terrify and break hearts with the emotionally charged Netflix horror series "The Fall of the House of Usher." Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 short story, but also taking influence from the author's other wicked works, this show explores the themes of wealth, legacy, and family in a way that puts all of its characters through the wringer and leaves no one unscathed.

Much like Flanagan's other series, he's assembled a powerhouse ensemble of actors and regular collaborators. Bruce Greenwood stars as Roderick Usher, while Zach Gilford plays the younger version of the character. Mary McDonnell portrays his sister Madeline, while Willa Fitzgerald appears as her younger self. In terms of Roderick's children, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, T'Nia Miller, and Sauriyan Sapokota portray Tamerlane, Frederick, Camille L'Espanaye, Napoleon, Victorine LaFourcade, and Prospero respectively. Carla Gugino also stars as the mysterious Verna.

Throughout its eight episodes, the series slowly unravels significant details about the story, with the final episode proving to be the most revelatory of the lot. With that said, let's explore the importance of the ending of "The Fall of the House of Usher" and what it truly means.