Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 Title Changed - What This Could Mean For The Franchise

After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie debuted "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" in July 2023 to critical acclaim. Widely considered one of the best films in the long-running franchise, "Dead Reckoning Part One" was, unfortunately, a financial disappointment for Cruise and Paramount Pictures, grossing just $568 million worldwide – far from a franchise low but failing to usurp its 2018 predecessor's whopping $792 million haul. The film, which reportedly lost north of $25 million, received mediocre receipts thanks in part to the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, which dominated multiplexes just a week after the Cruise production debuted.

Then, according to Deadline, one week before the flick's release on Paramount+, Paramount Pictures dropped "Part One" from the title, ostensibly making it a stand-alone. This may seem inconsequential, but it's actually a brilliant, if slightly reactionary, decision to bring more audience members on board for Ethan Hunt's next "Mission." Initially, both "Dead Reckoning" and its now-untitled sequel were set to be shot back-to-back, making them true two-parters in the same vein as "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" or "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn," but ultimately, this wasn't the case, with "Mission: Impossible 8" still in production as of publication and set to debut in May 2025, nearly two years after "Dead Reckoning."