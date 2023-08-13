Did Barbie & Oppenheimer Cause MI:7's Box Office Crash? Not According To Reddit

For pundits and casual enthusiasts, the 2023 summer box office has been a rollercoaster of epic proportions. As the summer movie season approached, it seemed evident that franchises and sequels would reign supreme. And while the top 10 this year is riddled with IP, it's the placement of each film that's turning heads. What notably makes this year so interesting is how several surefire hits, like Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" have underperformed, while (once) presumably niche and alienating projects like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are soaring.

After "Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise seemed to be flying high thanks to a $1.4 billion worldwide total. His long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic broke post-pandemic records, compelling audience members to return to cinemas. Widely labeled as the savior of the theatrical experience, Cruise raked in enough goodwill for a lifetime. However, audiences didn't show up for the seventh film in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, released earlier this year. With a domestic gross sitting just shy of $160 million and a worldwide total of $520 million, "Dead Reckoning Part One" is the third-lowest grossing film in the franchise.

Many have widely attributed the film's box office disappointment to the release of "Barbenheimer," the culturural phenomenon which shook up the theatrical exhibition industry. Both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have broken box office barriers, emerging as the summer's biggest hits. The twin box office flames debuted just a week after the first "Dead Reckoning," but enthusiasts think the failure of "Mission: Impossible" has nothing to do with the competition. "People keep pointing to high RT scores and cinemascore, and say that would've helped it have legs if not for Barbenheimer," shared Reddit user u/ZedNathan on the r/boxoffice subreddit, arguing that Cruise's latest doesn't have the same universal appeal as "Top Gun: Maverick."