Melissa Barrera Speaks On Her Relationship With Her Scream Co-Stars After Firing

Two months after the production company behind "Scream 7" fired Melissa Barrera over her controversial comments about the war between Israel and Hamas, the actor is speaking about her relationship with the people she got to work with on the horror film franchise. "I'm just so grateful [for] what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that's something I'll be proud of forever," Barrera told Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where she was promoting her upcoming horror-comedy-romance film, "Your Monster."

Barrera — who played Sam Carpenter, the older sister to Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter, in "Scream 5" and "Scream 6" — also noted for the publication that she and her former co-stars were family for life. "If we're ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that's what happened at that event," Barrera explained to Deadline. "When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that."

Barrera's firing from "Scream 7" was shortly followed by word that Ortega wouldn't be back for the sequel due to her work commitment on Season 2 of her smash Netflix series "Wednesday."