Scream 7 Director Reacts To Controversial Melissa Barrera Firing

The film industry has been abuzz since news broke that "Scream" star Melissa Barrera was fired from the upcoming "Scream 7." After Variety reported that the actor, who plays Sam Carpenter in the horror franchise, had been removed by Spyglass Media due to several social media posts in support of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the news was subsequently confirmed by the film's production company. The decision has proven highly controversial, with Spyglass Media opining that Barrera's online rhetoric was hateful and antisemitic while others suggest the actor has been pushed out of Hollywood for simply voicing a pro-Palestine stance.

Amid the controversy, "Scream 7" director Christopher Landon opted to release a statement on the matter via X (formerly Twitter). Landon's post starts with "This is my statement," along with a broken heart emoji. It continues: "Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make." The message was subsequently deleted shortly after its original posting.

"Scream 7" is the first film in the franchise that Christopher Landon is spearheading, as he takes over directorial duties from "Scream 6" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The film currently lacks any release date or window, and it is still unclear how Barrera's firing may affect the production moving forward.