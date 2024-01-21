What We Know About Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Kids & Their Moms

Multiple media outlets have reported Adam Harrison's sudden passing due to an overdose. Adam, the son of "Pawn Stars" lead Rick Harrison, was 39. Rick expressed his love for his late son on Instagram, as did Adam's older brother, "Pawn Stars" veteran Corey Harrison. Longtime viewers of the History series may not have been too familiar with Adam. Unlike his brother Corey, he chose to stay far away from the "Pawn Stars" empire.

The Harrison clan has helped put the pawnshop industry on the map thanks to their highly popular and long-running History series. With Rick Harrison leading the famous Las Vegas Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the family continues to lure in customers and viewers alike. However, even the most loyal "Pawn Stars" fans may not realize just how big the Harrison family is.

Corey and Adam Harrison were Rick's first children. According to his book, "License to Pawn," Rick's relationship with his first wife, Kim Harrison, endured an early tragedy. The couple's first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. They married soon after in 1982 and welcomed Corey in '83 and Adam a year later. However, they divorced in '85. Nearly a year later, Rick met his second wife, Tracy, while on a blind date. The couple were married for 25 years, and according to Rick, Tracy worked alongside him at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. "She was a great employee," he wrote in 2011, praising her extremely calm manner. However, Tracy left the store in 2003 after giving birth to a son.