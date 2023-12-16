Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Dropped As Jeopardy! Host
When Alex Trebek died on November 8, 2020, so began a new era for "Jeopardy!," the hit game show he had became synonymous with. For the first time since 1984, someone else had to take on permanent hosting responsibilities for the quiz series. A revolving door of guest hosts stopped by to try the gig out before "Jeopardy!" standout Ken Jennings and "Big Bang Theory" staple Mayim Bialik were selected to share the job. Now, just over two years after joining the "Jeopardy!" team, Bialik is bidding the television favorite farewell.
The news of Bialik's departure arrived on December 15, with the now-former "Jeopardy!" host announcing her exit via Instagram. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of 'Jeopardy!' I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the 'Jeopardy!' family," she wrote in her post, going on to thank those who have supported her and the program throughout her time at the forefront of it.
There has been no official statement at press time from Jeopardy Productions or Sony Television about Bialik's dismissal. This news comes a few months into "Jeopardy!" Season 40, which Bialik has been noticeably absent from.
Bialik last appeared on Jeopardy! during Season 39
Mayim Bialik made her first "Jeopardy!" hosting appearance in Season 37's 176th installment, going on to appear throughout the remainder of the season as a guest host. With Season 37 in the books, she and Ken Jennings took on co-hosting duties, which she retained throughout Season 38 and much of Season 39. In the midst of the latter season, the historic Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike kicked off on July 14, resulting in Bialik not hosting the final week.
"Jeopardy!" Season 40 launched on September 11, and the SAG-AFTRA strike officially concluded on November 9, making it seem as though Bialik's return was imminent. The season continued to unfold, and yet there was no sign of her at the podium, which we now know was due to the decision to remove her from the program altogether. For now, Jennings has seemingly taken over as the full-time "Jeopardy!" host. It remains to be seen if he will continue to helm the quiz series and its various spin-offs on his own, or if the minds behind "Jeopardy!" are seeking a replacement for Bialik to join him.
With 2024 right around the corner, time will tell what the future holds for Bialik and the "Jeopardy!" franchise.