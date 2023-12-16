Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Dropped As Jeopardy! Host

When Alex Trebek died on November 8, 2020, so began a new era for "Jeopardy!," the hit game show he had became synonymous with. For the first time since 1984, someone else had to take on permanent hosting responsibilities for the quiz series. A revolving door of guest hosts stopped by to try the gig out before "Jeopardy!" standout Ken Jennings and "Big Bang Theory" staple Mayim Bialik were selected to share the job. Now, just over two years after joining the "Jeopardy!" team, Bialik is bidding the television favorite farewell.

The news of Bialik's departure arrived on December 15, with the now-former "Jeopardy!" host announcing her exit via Instagram. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of 'Jeopardy!' I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the 'Jeopardy!' family," she wrote in her post, going on to thank those who have supported her and the program throughout her time at the forefront of it.

There has been no official statement at press time from Jeopardy Productions or Sony Television about Bialik's dismissal. This news comes a few months into "Jeopardy!" Season 40, which Bialik has been noticeably absent from.