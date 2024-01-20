3 Facts About The Duo From Shark Tank

If you live in an especially rainy part of the world, the thought of not having an umbrella in your life is unimaginable. But while this simple yet necessary invention has largely benefited society, its limitations are hard to ignore. Among these is the difficulty of sharing an umbrella with another person. We all know the feeling. You try to share an umbrella with your child, partner, or friend, but there's hardly any room or way for both of you to hold onto the handle. However, one nifty invention aims to solve this long-standing dilemma once and for all.

The Duo makes sharing an umbrella easier than ever before with the employment of a dual-handle system. Alongside the usual umbrella handle, The Duo hides a secondary retractable extension that adds another 12 inches of grabbing space for an additional user. On top of this (quite literally), the umbrella's 54-inch canopy provides plenty of space while providing UPF 15 sun protection. People of different heights, particularly children and parents, can benefit from these enhancements with taller users able to hold the top handle and shorter ones holding onto the bottom.

The innovative item is set to make its "Shark Tank" debut on Season 15, Episode 11. Let's see what this remarkable invention has to offer and learn a bit more about its history before finding out if it catches the eye of one of the celebrity investors.