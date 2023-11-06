Whatever Happened To The Baby Toon After Shark Tank?
The Baby Toon is looking to make the world safer for babies one spoonful at a time. The product is a rectangular-shaped feeding utensil for infants that combines a spoon with a silicone-based teether, eliminating the choking and injury hazards that can come with regular spoons. Its shape gives babies an easier way of handling the item and feeding themselves. Additionally, it can be attached to the baby's shirt using a pacifier clip to avoid any spoons being thrown on the floor.
The business was created by Aina Haina Elementary School student Cassidy Crowley. At age seven, she took part in the Honolulu District Science Fair where she was tasked with solving a problem. She noticed the dilemma her mother, Lori, had while trying to feed her baby sister. Trying to find a way to keep her sister from swallowing the hard plastic end of the spoon, Cassidy developed The Baby Toon, which went on to receive notable attention from the event. Afterward, she learned how to bring her innovative idea to market, which would involve collaborating with the manufacturing firm 3D Innovations. After some promising success from selling online and at local retailers, Cassidy landed a spot on the Season 11 premiere of "Shark Tank" with hopes of securing an investment.
What happened to The Baby Toon on Shark Tank?
Cassidy Crowley and her mother Lori appear on "Shark Tank" with hopes of receiving a $50,000 investment for 50% of The Baby Toon. After their presentation, they pass out samples of The Baby Toon that the sharks use to eat some poi. Cassidy also shares the prototype she made in first grade for her science fair.
They began selling in September 2018 and have since made $5,000 in sales. It costs $6.60 to produce and sells for $15. Robert Herjavec notes how rare it is for an entrepreneur to offer up 50% of the business. However, Cassidy values having a strategic and experienced partner on her side more than a ton of capital given her age. Daniel Lubetzky is impressed with how far she's made it with manufacturing alone. She even goes on to explain how they had to lower the silicone's durometer levels — or how you measure the hardness of a rubber — to make it more flexible, an element that not even many of the sharks knew about.
Daniel Lubetzky, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O'Leary adore everything about Cassidy's know-how but don't feel they know the space well enough nor do they want to encourage her to skip school. Lori Greiner is inspired by Cassidy and wants to ensure her dreams come true. She proposes a deal for the exact amount that the 10-year-old came in asking for and Cassidy accepts the offer.
The Baby Toon after Shark Tank
The Baby Toon's "Shark Tank" segment aired on September 29, 2019. On the night of the episode's broadcast, investor Lori Greiner excitedly shared a link to the product's website on Twitter, the platform now known as X, with a caption that reads, "Say hello to my new genius partner @TheBabyToon! I adore her!"
Season 12 included an update segment that dug into how The Baby Toon and its founder Cassidy Crowley had progressed since "Shark Tank." Following its initial airing, The Baby Toon experienced the "Shark Tank" effect as sales skyrocketed practically overnight. Within one month, the company brought in $100,000 in revenue, a significant step up from the $5,000 they had made prior to the show. With Lori Greiner's aid, The Baby Toon made a deal with Munchkin, a leading baby and children's product manufacturer. Along with helping get the item in over 5,000 stores, including on the shelves at Target and Walmart, Munchkin would take over the bulk of product development, manufacturing, and distribution. However, Cassidy remains involved as a designer and her face is on the back of every Baby Toon. Additionally, the company donates part of its funds to the International Fund of Animal Welfare.
Is The Baby Toon still in business?
The Baby Toon can be easily found through a variety of retailers. It is available online through both Amazon and the official Munchkin website. There are currently three varieties to choose: an elephant, an alligator, and a koala. Buyers can also find the product at stores such as Walmart and Target. No matter where you purchase it, you're likely to be pleased with what you get. On Amazon, it sports a 4.7 out of 5 average rating based on 277 reviews, with many praising its compatibility with teething babies.
Since Munchkin took over the majority of The Baby Toon's production, there hasn't been much activity from the company itself. Its Instagram and Facebook have not been updated since 2021 and it has no presence on LinkedIn or similar platforms. Nevertheless, it remains a proud part of Lori Greiner's investment portfolio, with the business still on her website accompanied by the caption, "This amazing company was created by a brilliant and impressive 10 year old girl! The Baby Toon is the best patented spoon for babies! Made with 100% FDA grade silicone, this ergonimically desgined soft spoon eliminates sharp angles and ends helping to make eating safer & easier for babies."
What's next for The Baby Toon?
The Baby Toon founder Cassidy Crowley may not be as involved in her company's day-to-day operations, but that never seemed to be her goal to begin with. The reason she was willing to give up 50% of her business while on "Shark Tank" was to continue her life as a 10-year-old. Ultimately, Cassidy wanted to prove that no matter your age, starting a business and getting a deal on "Shark Tank" is an achievable endeavor and it's hard to say that she didn't succeed.
Regardless of what comes of The Baby Toon, Crowley appears to have a bright future ahead. Investor Lori Greiner believes as much, proclaiming in The Baby Toon's "Shark Tank" update segment, "I think Cassidy's going to set the world on fire. I think she'll do great things for humanity and not only for herself but for others."
Crowley herself seeks to continue pushing the bar for what she's capable of and hopes to inspire others in the process. In an interview with Midweek, she shared, "Personally, I think it would be cool to do a TED Talk. That's a bigger goal for myself. If there are any kids out there passionate about inventing or anything in general, just go for it and do your best. You never know until you try." That's a mighty high goal for any entrepreneur, let alone such a young one. But if any businessperson is bound to make an impact, Cassidy Crowley is certainly worth making a bet on.