Whatever Happened To The Baby Toon After Shark Tank?

Cassidy Crowley and her mother Lori appear on "Shark Tank" with hopes of receiving a $50,000 investment for 50% of The Baby Toon. After their presentation, they pass out samples of The Baby Toon that the sharks use to eat some poi. Cassidy also shares the prototype she made in first grade for her science fair.

They began selling in September 2018 and have since made $5,000 in sales. It costs $6.60 to produce and sells for $15. Robert Herjavec notes how rare it is for an entrepreneur to offer up 50% of the business. However, Cassidy values having a strategic and experienced partner on her side more than a ton of capital given her age. Daniel Lubetzky is impressed with how far she's made it with manufacturing alone. She even goes on to explain how they had to lower the silicone's durometer levels — or how you measure the hardness of a rubber — to make it more flexible, an element that not even many of the sharks knew about.

Daniel Lubetzky, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O'Leary adore everything about Cassidy's know-how but don't feel they know the space well enough nor do they want to encourage her to skip school. Lori Greiner is inspired by Cassidy and wants to ensure her dreams come true. She proposes a deal for the exact amount that the 10-year-old came in asking for and Cassidy accepts the offer.