Whatever Happened To Jack's Stands After Shark Tank?

Sometimes, it's the youngest of "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs who catch the Sharks' eyes. 10-year-old Jack Bonneau appeared on the program to convince the Sharks to sink their teeth into a sweet and sour prospect — a lemonade stand franchise intended to help young investors create successful beverage outposts of their own.

When Jack wanted an expensive Lego set and wondered how he'd get the money for it, his dad, Steve, took the occasion as an opportunity to teach his son all about finance. Suggesting Jack open up a lemonade stand, they founded an outlet at his local farmer's market. In a few weeks, he made $2,000 in sales, evening out to a $900 net profit throughout the season. That one successful summer caused an idea to bloom in the minds of both Jack and his dad. The following summer, Jack took out a $5,000 loan from the Young Americans Bank in Denver and borrowed $1,000 from his parents to expand his business to three other local farmer's markets. He staffed the stand with fellow kids looking for summer pocket money. In the end, he paid back most of the bank loan and all the money his parents gave him; sales had increased to $25,000 and his locations to seven. However, further attempts at expanding the business were unsuccessful, with two failed IndieGoGo campaigns behind them.

Jack's appearance on "Shark Tank" caused one Shark to make lemonade out of lemons — and Jack to turn his lemonade into dollar signs. Though everything hasn't been smooth sailing for him as he's branched out, his entrepreneurial spirit has only grown in the ensuing years.