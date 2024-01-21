Actors Who Fired Back At Their Interviewers

Press interviews come with the territory when you're a Hollywood star. While promoting a project, it's not uncommon for an actor to sit through the same questions with different people over and over again. It's all part of the job, but it's a grueling process that takes up a great deal of time and energy. Imagine sitting for over a dozen interviews a day with people from magazines, newspapers, and websites as they ask the same questions with only slight variations. It's likely as dull as it is time-consuming. However, if an actor wants to plug their project (and they're usually contractually obliged to do so), it's unavoidable.

While most interviewers ask similar questions, sometimes they opt for uniqueness. If they go down this route, then they run the risk of asking a question an actor isn't prepared to answer. Actors with problems in their past don't necessarily want to rehash everything while promoting a movie, for example, and few are prepared to discuss personal matters with complete strangers looking for juicy quotes. When an interviewer crosses the line, some actors don't simply grin and bear it. Every one of these stars not only refused to take offensive questions or statements, but they also didn't hesitate in firing back at their interviewer.