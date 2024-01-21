Actors Who Fired Back At Their Interviewers
Press interviews come with the territory when you're a Hollywood star. While promoting a project, it's not uncommon for an actor to sit through the same questions with different people over and over again. It's all part of the job, but it's a grueling process that takes up a great deal of time and energy. Imagine sitting for over a dozen interviews a day with people from magazines, newspapers, and websites as they ask the same questions with only slight variations. It's likely as dull as it is time-consuming. However, if an actor wants to plug their project (and they're usually contractually obliged to do so), it's unavoidable.
While most interviewers ask similar questions, sometimes they opt for uniqueness. If they go down this route, then they run the risk of asking a question an actor isn't prepared to answer. Actors with problems in their past don't necessarily want to rehash everything while promoting a movie, for example, and few are prepared to discuss personal matters with complete strangers looking for juicy quotes. When an interviewer crosses the line, some actors don't simply grin and bear it. Every one of these stars not only refused to take offensive questions or statements, but they also didn't hesitate in firing back at their interviewer.
Kiersey Clemons, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Beanie Feldstein refused to discuss Zac Efron's body
Kiersey Clemons, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Beanie Feldstein sat down with Moviefone in 2016 to promote "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," and the questions quickly turned to their co-star, Zac Efron. The interviewer started by asking if any of the women had a crush on Efron before working with him, and Moretz revealed that a friend of hers did, but she didn't bring her onto the set to meet her crush.
The interviewer continued asking about Efron and his dancing during a tailgating scene. Moretz answered the question by explaining how Efron's character's objectification in the scene is "a catalyst to show that young women can be proud of their sexuality." Her answer was intelligent and to the point, but the interviewer continued asking about Efron's body, and none of the women took the bait.
The stars of the comedy all explained that Efron is a sweet guy, and he's more than just his well-defined abs. Clemons said that she would "love if someone asked about Zac's personality," while Feldstein added, "He's more than his body, people. He's hilarious in this movie." In each mention of Efron's physique, all three women steered the conversation back to his character and acting ability, further advancing Moretz's notion of his character's place in the film.
Benedict Cumberbatch defended Keira Knightley
Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley worked together on "The Imitation Game," in which Cumberbatch stars as mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing and Knightley plays cryptanalyst and numismatist Joan Clarke. The film tells the story of Turing and his development of the first computer that cracked the Nazi's Enigma machine during World War II.
When the pair sat down with DP/30 to promote the movie in 2013, they had their hair and makeup attended to while the camera was running. Before the interview officially began, the interviewer said, "You look a little worn out" to Knightley, which didn't go over well with either actor. Cumberbatch immediately jumped on the interviewer, saying, "That's not a nice thing to say to one of the most beautiful women on the planet."
Knightley quickly followed up on this, saying, "Yeah, f*** you!" They maintained their composure and joked with the interviewer as Knightley explained how hungry she was and that she was on the verge of becoming hangry. The interviewer apologized and explained where he was coming from, and the interview continued without any issue, but that opener certainly took them by surprise.
Matt Damon schooled a reporter while defending teachers
Usually, when an actor fires back at an interviewer, it's during the course of promoting a project. That wasn't the case when Matt Damon let some members of the press know what he was really thinking at a Save Our Schools rally in July 2011. Damon's mother Nancy Carlsson-Paige is a longtime educator, so Damon had a personal stake in the rally's purpose and was happy to be interviewed.
Things got a little heated when Michelle Fields from Reason TV posed her question. She said that Damon's work as an actor is incentivized because he doesn't have job security, implying the same was true of teachers. He asked her if she thought job insecurity was what made him work hard at his craft. He then went on a knowledgeable rant about teaching and incentives and spoke passionately and to the point.
"A teacher wants to teach. I mean, why else would you take a s****y salary and really long hours and do that job unless you really love to do it?" The cameraman then said that 10% of teachers are bad, which upset Damon and his mother, who was taken aback by his statement. When the cameraman admitted that this figure was simply a guesstimate, Damon responded, "Well, okay, but I mean, maybe you're a s****y cameraman, I don't know."
Anne Hathaway didn't like being asked about her weight
Anne Hathaway played Selina Kyle, otherwise known as Catwoman, in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises," and like every woman who's played the role, she wore a rather tight-fitting costume. Questions about costumes aren't uncommon during interviews, especially when it comes to superhero movies, but sadly there's often a big difference in the types of questions asked of men and those asked of women.
For Hathaway, the problematic question arose when YouTuber and film critic Chris Van Vliet asked how she fit into her costume. Hathaway laughed and explained that it took three people and "a lot of lead time" to get into it. She went on to describe several exercises she did before the interviewer said, "You're in phenomenal shape right now. How much weight have you lost to get into this shape right now?"
Understandably, Hathaway became instantly exasperated and fired back, "You did not just ask me that question! What a forward young man you are! My goodness. How much weight?" To her credit, the A-lister maintained her composure and laughed it off as the interviewer apologized. She then told him that she was messing with him, but her shocked reaction appeared entirely genuine, which isn't surprising given his outrageous question.
Mila Kunis stood up for Justin Timberlake
Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake co-starred in the comedy "Friends with Benefits" in 2011, back when Timberlake was still new to Hollywood. The pair participated in a press event in Moscow, where most of the discussion was in Russian. The Ukrainian-born Kunis speaks fluent Russian, so she had no problem understanding the questions without assistance. On the other hand, Timberlake required real-time translation to take part.
When someone asked Timberlake about his transition into acting from the music industry, Kunis immediately jumped to her friend and colleague's defense. Kunis was offended by the way the reporter framed the question — she essentially asked why Timberlake felt he could jump from one industry to the other. Kunis fired back, asking for clarification, and the reporter repeated what she had said, asking why Timberlake was in movies.
Kunis asked, "Well, what would you rather have him do?" The reporter asked if his career in showbiz wasn't enough, and Kunis said, "Well, if he wants to make movies, and he can, why shouldn't he? What kind of question is that? Why are you here?" Throughout this entire exchange, Timberlake sat there taking it all in, and he did not need to jump into the conversation other than to point to his co-star and say, "This is my bodyguard."
Mel Gibson didn't want to discuss past mistakes
Actor and director Mel Gibson had a rather public implosion after he went on an anti-Semitic rant during an arrest in 2006 for driving under the influence. The fallout was intense and Gibson retreated from the limelight for a while, but he returned to Hollywood four years later and hasn't looked back since. He's addressed his past mistakes and chosen to move on, preferring not to discuss them any further.
In February 2010, Gibson sat for a chat via satellite link with WGN News reporter Dean Richards. The interview was to discuss Gibson's comeback film "Edge of Darkness," and the conversation was congenial ... at first. Gibson spoke passionately about his latest film, the stunt work involved, his on-screen accent, and other aspects of the movie. When Richards asked him why he took seven years off from starring roles, Gibson explained how he "quietly backed away."
Richards pushed, however, asking if he was a better person following his various ups and downs, and Gibson continued to answer his questions. The interview derailed when Richards asked explicitly about Gibson's infamous rant. "That's almost four years ago, dude," Gibson said. "I've moved on; I guess you haven't." He then asked to move on, and as the interview concluded, Gibson called Richards an "a**hole" just before the feed ended.
Helen Mirren took a stand against the patriarchy
In 1975, a young Helen Mirren sat down for an interview with the famed television presenter and broadcaster Michael Parkinson, and it became the stuff of legend. Mirren was there to discuss her work in the theater, but Parkinson opened the interview by asking about her bust size and how her physical appearance might get in the way of her performance — essentially, could she be taken seriously as an actor with large breasts?
"I can't think that can necessarily be true," Mirren shot back. "I mean, what a crummy performance if people are obsessed with the size of your bosom or anything else. I would hope that the performance, and the play, and the living relationship between all the people on stage and all the people in the audience will overcome such boring questions."
Throughout the conversation, Mirren maintained her smile and charismatic attitude despite the sexist affront. The interview established Mirren's pro-feminist status, and while Parkinson took a lot of flack, years later, Mirren came to his defense. She told Radio Times (via Metro) that Parkinson was right: "My physicality did get in the way of me being taken seriously as a classical actress," she said. The actor also explained how Parkinson never understood why his questions were problematic and defended him.
Robert Downey Jr. walked out of an uncomfortable interview
Thanks to playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. is one of the world's highest-paid and most recognizable actors, but it wasn't always like that. He had a very public fall from grace earlier in his career due to substance abuse and problems with the law. It took some work, but he found sobriety and, eventually, the MCU, which brought him back into focus as one of the leading actors of his generation.
Downey sat for an interview with Channel 4 News in 2015 to discuss the Marvel movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and the interview started out well. He and interviewer Krishnan Guru-Murthy spoke about superheroes, Downey's place in the film, and aspects of his craft. Guru-Murthy then steered a question about Tony Stark's path of redemption into one about Downey's life and his past issues and incarceration.
Unsurprisingly, Downey wasn't interested in delving too deeply into his personal struggles, and he finally stopped and asked, "Are we promoting a movie?" Guru-Murthy continued to press Downey about his past until he decided he'd had enough. He said, "I'm sorry, I really don't know what we are doing," and he stood up and left. On his way out, he turned and said to the reporter, "You seem okay, it's just getting a little Diane Sawyer in here."
Scarlett Johansson was through answering underwear questions
When Scarlett Johansson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow, she had to wear an incredibly tight costume seemingly designed to accentuate her figure, which isn't uncommon in superhero movies, regardless of gender. These costumes often come up in interviews, but there's a line that interviewers should not cross, and Jerry Penacoli stepped well over it in 2012. While promoting "The Avengers," Johansson and co-star Jeremy Renner sat down with Extra for an interview that broached the bounds of etiquette regarding what's appropriate to ask of a woman in a professional setting.
Penacoli asked, "Now, were you able to wear undergarments—," when Johansson interrupted to say, "You're like the fifth person to ask me something like that. What is going on? Since when did we start asking each other in interviews about their underwear?" Penacoli defended himself as best he could but kept getting shut down by Johansson, who finally asked, "What kind of interview is this?" Throughout the exchange, Renner suppressed his laughter as much as possible, clearly amused that his colleague had called the interviewer out on his inappropriate question.
Sofía Vergara defended her English accent
Sofía Vergara began acting in Colombia in the mid-1990s, but, while she had some success in her home country, it wasn't until she joined the cast of the hit sitcom "Modern Family" that she became a household name. Since then, Vergara has firmly established herself as a talented actor, appearing in movies like "Hot Pursuit" alongside Reece Witherspoon and Jon Favreau's critically acclaimed comedy-drama "Chef." In January 2024, Vergara appeared on the Spanish talk show "El Hormiguero," where she quickly got into it with the host, Pablo Motos.
Things got heated when Motos asked Vergara how she pronounces "Modern Family" in English, confusing and angering the actor. She fired back with: "Did I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah." Vergara's accent was used for comedic effect on "Modern Family," but there's no doubt she speaks English fluently. Motos' question definitely upset the actor, who squinted at the host before asking (via Page Six), "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?" Motos brushed it off and moved on, but Vergara's annoyance at the question was written all over her face throughout the interview.
Tom Cruise confronted a pranking interviewer
Tom Cruise has had some feisty interviews over the years, including one where he argued with Matt Lauer about the use of antidepressant medications. That interview is better known than most, but it's only a sample of the many he's done that went off-track. Back in 2005, the A-lister became involved in a confrontation with a prankster while promoting "War of the Worlds" in London. Cruise stopped to answer questions on the red carpet, and, mid-sentence, he got squirted with water via a fake microphone.
Cruise maintained his charismatic smile, but he was all business as he held the prankster's microphone and hand, drawing him closer. He said: "Why would you do that? Come here. What's so funny about that? Don't run away. It's incredibly rude. I'm here giving you an interview, answering your questions, and you do something really nasty. You're a jerk." It soon transpired that the stunt was part of a prank show being recorded for Channel 4. "The stunt was intended to be light-hearted rather than malicious and we would apologize to Mr Cruise for any offense that was caused," the channel said in a statement (via The Guardian).
Samuel L. Jackson wasn't happy about being mistaken for Laurence Fishburne
Samuel L. Jackson's interactions with the press are often entertaining, but they rarely stray far from whatever he's promoting. In 2014, Jackson linked in for an interview with KTLA's Sam Rubin, and it started out on the wrong foot. Jackson was there to promote "Robocop," but when he appeared, Rubin asked him if he got any kind of reaction from his Super Bowl commercial. At this moment, Jackson realized that Rubin had mistaken him for Laurence Fishburne. "What Super Bowl commercial? You're as crazy as the people on Twitter. I'm not Laurence Fishburne!"
Rubin did his best to apologize and continue, but Jackson didn't let him off the hook, saying, "We don't all look alike! We may be all Black and famous, but we don't all look alike! You're the entertainment reporter for this station, and you don't know the difference between me and Laurence Fishburne?" Jackson continued by educating him on their differences, leaving Rubin embarrassed. He later said sorry for the mistake, which happened live on air. "I'm really embarrassed about it, and I very much apologize to Samuel L. Jackson and anyone else who was offended," Rubin said (via BuzzFeed).
Jerry Seinfeld let Larry King have it
Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most successful comedians of his generation, and he spent nine seasons churning out hilarious hijinks in a show about nothing. "Seinfeld" ran from 1989 to 1998, and throughout most of its time on TV, it was an award-winning juggernaut. Seinfeld is a no-nonsense kind of person, and this comes out in interviews from time to time. He usually maintains a friendly manner, but he almost lost his cool during an interview with CNN's Larry King in 2007 when King asked Seinfeld about the ending of his show.
King said, "You gave it up, right? They didn't cancel you? You canceled them?" His question clearly annoyed Seinfeld. "You're not aware of this? You think I got canceled? Are you under the impression that I got canceled? I thought that was pretty well documented," he said. "When I went off the air, I was the No. 1 show on television, Larry. Do you know who I am? 75 million viewers [for the] last episode. There's a big difference between being canceled and being number one." Taken aback, King swiftly cut to a commercial break.
Quentin Tarantino refused to answer questions about movie violence
Quintin Tarantino's movies (which he often makes cameo appearances in) are filled with violence — it's as much a trademark for him as is nonlinear storytelling, and he's discussed it many times over the years. One thing Tarantino is sick of talking about is how the violence depicted in his movies might impact the actions of people in real life. Anyone interviewing Tarantino should know he's not interested in discussing it any further, but that didn't stop Krishnan Guru-Murthy from going there.
Guru-Murthy conducted an interview with Tarantino for the British program Channel 4 News in 2013, when the director was doing the promotional run for his film "Django Unchained." It started well, but about halfway through the interview, Guru-Murthy asked about the implications of violence in his films, and Tarantino quickly shut him down. "Don't ask me a question like that," he said. "I'm not biting. I refuse your question."
Despite this firm rebuttal, Guru-Murthy continued and pressed the issue, which clearly upset and angered his famous guest. The filmmaker reasserted that he didn't want to get into it, saying, "The reason I don't want to talk about it [is] because I've said everything I have to say about it. If anyone cares what I've had to say about it, they can Google me."